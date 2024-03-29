PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29: Utho, a leading name in India's cloud industry, is excited to unveil a significant transformation in cloud computing with its innovative platform, "Bharat ke Liye Bharat ka Apna Cloud - Utho." This move is seeing a notable shift of businesses from global players like AWS and Azure to Utho, particularly among those utilizing container architectures, leading to an impressive growth in the market

Entering a New Chapter in Cloud Computing

Utho has swiftly climbed the ranks to become one of India's most trusted and top-rated cloud service provider. Its remarkable performance and unmatched customer support have earned it high praise on review platforms like G2, establishing Utho as a benchmark in the cloud computing arena. This applause reflects the Utho team's unwavering commitment and effort to provide superior cloud solutions that cater to the dynamic requirements of today's enterprises.

Gaining Trust Worldwide

Utho's reliability and the effectiveness of its cloud services are manifest in its extensive client base of over 22,000 customers globally. From emerging startups to major industry players, Utho has demonstrated its capability by offering robust, flexible and scalable cloud solutions. This broad adoption highlights Utho's secure, efficient, and resilient cloud infrastructure, making it the preferred option for companies aiming to maximize cloud computing benefits.

Overcoming the Biggest Hurdles for Cloud Users

Utho empowers businesses to scale effortlessly and efficiently, addressing common cloud challenges such as complexity, slow server speeds, lack of support, and high costs. By overcoming these hurdles, Utho offers businesses a secure, simple, and affordable cloud solution, with up to 60 per cent cost reduction compared to hyper-scalers, alongside double the performance and 24/7 human support. This approach not only demonstrates Utho's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies but also its dedication to facilitating an environment where businesses can succeed in the dynamic technological landscape

Dedication to Excellence

Manoj Dhanda, Founder and CTO of Utho, stated, "At Utho, our aim is to redefine the limits of cloud. Our vision for 'Bharat ke Liye Bharat ka Apna Cloud' goes beyond a mere tagline; it represents our pledge to equip India with a world-class cloud platform, designed specifically to meet the unique needs of Indian enterprises." "We are grateful for the confidence our clients have in us and are motivated by our goal to achieve excellence in every facet of our service."

Eyeing Future Horizons

As Utho continues to broaden its reach within India and internationally, it remains dedicated to innovation, dependability, and customer contentment. With a focus on the future, Utho is ready to unveil more innovative features and services that will further transform the cloud computing landscape. For businesses eager to explore the advantages of cloud computing, Utho is more than just a providerit's a partner in innovation and growth. Embrace the cloud revolution with Utho and elevate your business to new heights.

Utho - India's first and own public cloud platform, recognized for delivering cutting edge cloud infrastructure tailored to diverse business needs. As the nation's top-rated and most trusted cloud provider, Utho is dedicated to offering unparalleled performance, robust security, and twice the performance, all while ensuring maximum flexibility and limitless scalability. Serving a global clientele of over 22,000, Utho continues to be the premier choice for businesses seeking a reliable and scalable cloud infrastructure.

