Bharat Petroleum's research team develops high-efficiency LPG burner for energy conservation

New Delhi [India], May 30 : Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Tuesday said its research and development team at Greater Noida has successfully developed a piped natural gas (PNG) burner with an efficiency of 70 per cent, surpassing the reported 55 per cent efficiency so far.

BPCL said its plan is to conduct a pilot and roll out the energy-efficient PNG stove during FY 2023-24, contributing to a reduction in import dependency.

According to a statement from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, to address India's import dependency for gas, which currently caters to 50 per cent of the country's 44 MTPA gas demand, BPCL-R-D is working on the development of an energy-efficient PNG burner.

BPCL, with its latest facilities, major products, and strategic focus areas is contributing to its business growth through innovative, sustainable, and environmentally friendly technological solutions, establishing itself as a renowned research centre attracting the brightest minds across the world.

Under the aegis of Ministry, a media-connect was organised recently at Bharat Petroleum's R-D division at Greater Noida.

P S Ravi, Executive Director for Corporate Entities, BPCL; B L Newalkar, Chief General Manager (R-D), BPCL; R K Voolapalli, Chief General Manager I/c (R-D), BPCL, and S A Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR and Branding), BPCL, addressed the media.

BPCL R-D's achievements are reflected in its impressive track record, according to the ministry's statement.

Over the years, the ministry in a statement said its division has achieved remarkable milestones, including 164 patents filed for cutting-edge innovations, 87 patents granted across multiple countries, 17 technologies or products commercialised and over 230 scientific papers and book chapters.

Innovations included the development of "Green Silica" from rice straw-based 2G bio-refinery ash, compostable biomaterials, and Superabsorbent Polymer (SAP) products, according to the statement.

Aligned with Bharat Petroleum's sustainability agenda and Net Zero Mission, the research team has undertaken initiatives like the diesel-ethanol blend to reduce emissions, the ministry said, adding that the division's digital advancements and collaborations with renowned institutions have fostered the knowledge economy and innovation culture.

G Krishnakumar, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL, said, "With 'Energising Lives' as our core purpose, our mission is leveraging talent, innovation and technology and always being the first choice of customers." He said their dynamic R-D team, brimming with creativity, successfully developed a multitude of cutting-edge technologies, innovative products and processes that have not only increased our profitability but also significantly reduced our environmental footprint.

