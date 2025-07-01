Bharat Recycling Show Launched to Drive Advancements in Commodity Recycling

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30:Media Fusion and Crain Communications are set to host Bharat Recycling Show 2025, India’s biggest trade exhibition and conference dedicated to commodity recycling. The event will take place from November 13 to 15, 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai, serving as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore the latest advancements in recycling technologies and sustainable waste management solutions.

This year, Bharat Recycling Show 2025 will be co-located with the 2nd edition of Plastics Recycling Show India, fostering cross-industry synergy and offering a comprehensive 360-degree showcase of recycling solutions. The collaboration aims to strengthen partnerships across multiple sectors, bringing together stakeholders to drive progress toward a more sustainable circular economy.

Mr. Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion, stated, “India's waste management market is projected to reach USD 18.40 billion by 2030, driven by increasing waste generation and the growing emphasis on circular economy principles. However, with only 30% of recyclable waste currently being processed, there remains significant untapped potential for improvement. Bharat Recycling Show 2025 will serve as a landmark industry platform, bringing together a diverse range of commodities, industry leaders, and policymakers to foster innovation, policy dialogue, and sustainable waste management solutions in the Indian market.”

Bharat Recycling Show 2025 will feature recycling technologies and practices in a diverse range of commodities-metals, electronic wastes, batteries end-of-life vehicles, tyres, paper, construction and demolition, wood, and textiles. The metals segment will cover both ferrous materials, such as iron and steel, and non-ferrous metals, including aluminum, copper, zinc, lead, brass, nickel, gold, and silver. E-Scrap will spotlight advancements in electronic waste recycling, while the batteries segment will address sustainable battery disposal and repurposing. The exhibition will also highlight end-of-life vehicle (ELV) recycling, showcasing efficient processes for dismantling and repurposing vehicle components. The tyre recycling sector will present innovations aimed at reducing environmental impact, while the paper recycling segment will explore advancements in sustainable paper waste management. Additionally, the event will emphasize the recycling of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, repurposing of wood materials, and innovations in textile recycling to minimize to manage fabric waste.

The event is already being supported by leading industry associations, including the India Lead Zinc Development Association (ILZDA) and MTLEXS, reinforcing its significance as a key platform for the recycling sector. The exhibition will feature renowned global and domestic companies, including LAMACART, Forest Resources, Power Hydrotech, and several other industry leaders, showcasing state-of-the-art recycling technologies and solutions tailored for the Indian market.

Commenting on the significance of the launch, Mr. Matthew Barber, Global Events Director, Crain Communications, emphasized that “Bharat Recycling Show 2025 comes at a crucial time as India's recycling industry gains momentum on both national and global fronts. With the success of the Plastics Recycling Show India, we are even more convinced that highlighting advanced recycling solutions across all commodities is the need of the hour. He highlighted that the event has been curated to bring together key stakeholders to showcase solutions, address challenges, and facilitate discussions on policies and technological innovations, ultimately driving progress toward a more sustainable waste management ecosystem.”

In addition to the expansive exhibition, the event will host a high-level conference addressing critical themes, including circular economy principles, sustainable packaging innovations, regulatory challenges, emerging recycling technologies, and industry trends. The conference aims to bridge knowledge gaps, foster industry dialogue, and accelerate the adoption of sustainable recycling solutions, further strengthening India's transition toward an eco-friendly waste management framework.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor