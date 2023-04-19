New Delhi (India), April 19: Bharatiya Hindu Parivar is a charitable organization that was founded in 2017 by Dr. Rajeev Menon, a prominent social activist and leader. The organization is based in New Delhi and has a strong presence in the city. It is affiliated with the Hindutva ideology and is committed to serving the Hindu community in India.

The organization is led by Dr. Rajeev Menon, who is a strong advocate of the Hindutva ideology. He has been instrumental in building the organization and expanding its reach across Delhi. The organization is committed to promoting the values of Hinduism and serving the community in various ways.

Bharatiya Hindu Parivar is a charitable organization that is focused on providing support to the Hindu community. The organization is involved in various charitable activities, such as providing food, clothing, and shelter to those in need. It also supports various social and cultural initiatives that promote the values of Hinduism, including Goraksha, Dharmaraksha, and Rashtraraksha

The organization has a saffron-colored flag and logo, which represents the color associated with Hinduism. The saffron color is considered sacred in Hinduism and is used in various religious ceremonies and rituals.

Bharatiya Hindu Parivar is affiliated with the Hindutva ideology, which is a right-wing nationalist movement that emphasizes the importance of Hindu culture and values. The organization is committed to promoting the values of Hindutva and ensuring that the Hindu community is protected and respected in India, and spreading Hindu culture across the World.

The organization has been involved in various social and political movements in Delhi. It has organized protests and rallies to demand justice for the Hindu community and has been instrumental in advocating for the rights of Hindus in India.

Dr. Rajeev Menon, the chief of Bharatiya Hindu Parivar, is a highly respected figure in the Hindu community. He has been a strong advocate of Hindutva and has played a crucial role in building the organization. He is committed to promoting the values of Hinduism and ensuring that the Hindu community is protected and respected in India.

