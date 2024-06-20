BharatPe, Invest India join hands to drive financial inclusion via ODOP initiative

New Delhi, June 20 Fintech platform BharatPe on Thursday partnered with Invest India to promote digital financial inclusion and financial literacy across One District One Product (ODOP) producers and sellers in the country.

The partnership will focus on increasing digital financial literacy among the ODOP stakeholders across several districts.

"Through the financial inclusion sessions, ODOP stakeholders, including artisans, small business owners, and local entrepreneurs, will gain access to essential financial tools and knowledge, fostering a supportive ecosystem for local businesses," said Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO, Invest India.

The move will enhance access to digital payment mediums among the ODOP merchants in tier 3-4 cities and rural areas.

The objective of ODOP is to convert each district into a manufacturing and export hub by identifying products with export potential in the specific district.

"This also aligns well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering a balanced regional development across all districts of the country through ODOP," said Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe.

The targeted locations for this initiative include key districts across Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, among others.

