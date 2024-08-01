BharatRohan and Kosher Climate Collaborate on AWD Project to Conserve Water and Reduce Methane Emissions in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 1: BharatRohan, a pioneering agritech company, in collaboration with Kosher Climate, announces the launch of a groundbreaking Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) project. Spanning across 12,000 acres and benefiting over 6,000 local farmers in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

The AWD project will revolutionize traditional irrigation practices. Farmers are equipped with 30cm PVC pipes to monitor water levels, allowing them to irrigate only when necessary, conserving water and reducing reliance on motor pumps and electricity. By intermittently drying the fields, AWD introduces oxygen into the soil, which discourages the anaerobic conditions necessary for methane-producing microbes to thrive. This periodic oxygenation helps significantly reduce methane emissions, a critical step towards combating climate change. BharatRohan provides comprehensive training and support to farmers, alongside advanced drone-based crop monitoring for precise farming decisions.

"We are excited to partner with Kosher Climate on this transformative project," said Amandeep Panwar, Co-founder & Director at BharatRohan. "By integrating innovative technologies and sustainable practices, we are not only addressing crucial environmental issues but also enhancing the profitability and sustainability of farming in India."

BharatRohan drone-based imaging technology validates drying cycles and PVC pipe installation. Hyperspectral imaging monitors soil moisture, detects drought stress, and ensures efficient water use, enhancing crop health. The practice of Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) not only offers environmental benefits but also empowers farmers by increasing soil nutrient availability, promoting better root growth, and boosting crop yields through more efficient nutrient uptake. Additionally, the project facilitates the generation of approximately 10,000 carbon credits in its inaugural year, following the successful completion of two drying cycles. This not only underscores the project's environmental impact but also augments farmers' incomes through carbon credit revenues.

The implementation of Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) can reduce water usage by approximately 30 to 40 per cent without compromising crop yield. This practice also contributes to lowering methane emissions, enhancing environmental sustainability. These benefits make this technology an advantageous approach for both resource conservation and sustainable agriculture. Further, this opens the opportunity for carbon farming. - Dr Sudarshan Dutta, Lead, NbS (Agriculture), Kosher Climate India Pvt., Ltd.

Before learning about Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), we used to flood our fields continuously, believing it was necessary for rice cultivation. Now, with the AWD technique, we only irrigate when needed based on the water visibility in the pipe installed in my field. This change has saved us a significant amount of water and diesel, reduced weed growth, and enriched our soil, benefiting our crops. Additionally, we have been able to earn extra income, which we invest in better technology like Drone based crop monitoring. BharatRohan's training and support have been instrumental in implementing this practice, says Rakesh Kumar, Barabanki Farmer.

About BharatRohan

BharatRohan is an agri-tech start-up specializing in UAV/Drone Spectral Imaging-based Decision Support Systems (DSS) for farmers. They offer a comprehensive procurement platform to institutional buyers with traceability as the key value addition. The solution is vertically integrated and offers farmers and FPOs access to markets through buyback arrangements. The value proposition for paying customers is access to pesticide and residue-free agricultural commodities, along with a farm traceability platform. The company is tapping into the export market demand, which can offer higher margins to farmers.

About Kosher Climate

Kosher Climate is an internationally reputed consultancy firm dedicated to guiding businesses in achieving sustainable development and growth. They offer a comprehensive suite of services, including Carbon credit generation, monetization, Environmental Impact advisory, Renewable Energy advisory, and corporate sustainability compliance and reporting. A significant aspect of their work involves assisting project developers in securing carbon finance, ensuring the longevity of climate projects.

