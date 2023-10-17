BharatRohan Partners with ABI-ICRISAT to Empower Farmers with Drone Technology and Sustainable Solutions

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 17: BharatRohan, a pioneering agri-tech startup specializing in UAV/Drone Spectral Imaging-based Decision Support System (DSS) for farmers, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with ABI-ICRISAT, the Agri-Business Incubator of ICRISAT. This dynamic alliance marks a significant milestone in the field of agricultural technology, poised to revolutionize crop monitoring through hyperspectral technology.

In this partnership with ABI-ICRISAT, BharatRohan will have the opportunity to connect with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), thereby providing drone crop monitoring services, uplifting farmers' livelihoods, and ensuring a resilient and sustainable food supply chain. This partnership serves as a unique platform for networking opportunities within the agriculture industry.

To nurture innovation, BharatRohan will gain access to state-of-the-art office facilities and expert branding counsel. This support will solidify the company's esteemed position in the dynamic agricultural imagery sector.

Rishabh Choudhary, CTO of BharatRohan, says this partnership represents a quantum leap in our capabilities to harness hyperspectral and multispectral imaging technologies for the betterment of farmers and the agricultural industry at large. This partnership equips us with the expertise and resources to advance our hyperspectral technology further, enhancing the precision and efficiency of crop monitoring. We are not merely innovating; we are pioneering a future where agriculture is smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable.

Harshaditya, Remote Sensing Engineer at BharatRohan, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "The R&D on hyperspectral data-driven solutions will be pivotal in developing spectral indices and libraries, essential components in hyperspectral data analysis. The spectroscopy-based hyperspectral technique's ability to detect crop issues even before they visually manifest will empower us to address challenges like pest infestations, nutrient management, and precision farming."

Empowering Farmers Through Advanced Imaging: Hyperspectral imaging, a cornerstone in collecting crop phenotypic data, enables early disease detection and the identification of crop health. When integrated with drone technology, it becomes essential for weed and disease monitoring, offering applications that range from early disease detection to severity quantification. In collaboration with ABI-ICRISAT, BharatRohan is expanding its research in hyperspectral imagery, aiming to bolster its product suite and reaffirm its commitment to harnessing state-of-the-art technology for sustainable farming and a secure food supply chain. This partnership signifies a significant stride towards revolutionizing agriculture and empowering farmers with innovative solutions.

About BharatRohan

BharatRohan is an agri-tech startup specializing in UAV/Drone Spectral Imaging-based Decision Support System (DSS) for farmers. The company offers a comprehensive procurement platform to institutional buyers with traceability as a key value addition. BharatRohan's vertically integrated solution provides farmers and FPOs with access to end to end services from sowing to harvest, provides markets linkage through buyback arrangements, ensuring pesticide and residue-free agricultural commodities and a farm traceability platform. The company is dedicated to tapping into export market demand, offering higher margins to farmers.

About ABI-ICRISAT

The Agri-Business Incubator of ICRISAT (ABI-ICRISAT) was founded with the support of the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. Recognized as a technology business incubator (TBI), ABI-ICRISAT's mission is to guide ag-tech startups in creating technology-driven innovative solutions. These solutions aim to tackle dryland agricultural challenges and enhance the livelihoods of smallholder farmers and rural communities.

For further inquiries contact:

Harshaditya Gaur (Remote Sensing Engineer) Email: harshaditya@bharatrohan.in; +91 9116190180

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170420/4198608/BharatRohan_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor