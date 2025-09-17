Bhartiya Aviation Services Launches Mega Recruitment Drive: 7,150 Vacancies Across Indian Airports

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 17: In line with the rapid expansion of India's aviation industry, Bhartiya Aviation Services today announced a large-scale recruitment campaign - Airport Job 2025 - offering 7,150 employment opportunities across airports in the country.

The recruitment aims to meet the rising demand for skilled manpower in India's booming aviation sector, which is among the fastest-growing industries worldwide.

Available Positions

1. Customer Service Associate (CSA)

a. Qualification: Intermediate (10+2)

b. Vacancies: 5,168

c. Salary: Rs. 14,000 - Rs. 28,000 per month

d. Role: Passenger assistance, ticketing, check-in, and query handling.

2. Loader/Housekeeping Staff

a. Qualification: High School (10th)

b. Vacancies: 1,982

c. Salary: Rs. 12,000 - Rs. 18,000 per month

d. Role: Cleanliness, luggage handling, and essential airport services.

(Salary may vary depending on posting location and candidate's prior experience.)

Why This Recruitment Matters

India's aviation industry is witnessing record growth, with millions of passengers traveling domestically and internationally each year. This surge requires trained professionals to ensure smooth operations, enhanced passenger experiences, and world-class airport services.

"This recruitment is not just about jobs; it's about building careers and strengthening India's aviation ecosystem. Thousands of young aspirants will find meaningful opportunities to grow with us," said a spokesperson from Bhartiya Aviation Services.

Application & Selection Process

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website: www.bhartiyaaviation.in.

1. Required documents: Academic certificates, ID proof, and other relevant documents.

2. Selection stages: Written examination, personal interview, and document verification.

3. Exam details:

a. Objective-type questions (MCQ)

b. Duration: 90 minutes

c. Negative marking: 0.25 per wrong answer

d. No normalization

Contact Information

Bhartiya Aviation Services (Registered Office): Plot No. 18, Sewak Park Gram Sabha, Dwarka Mor, Near Pillar No. 773, New Delhi - 110059

Helpline Numbers:

* 8447-58-8446

* 8447-58-8447

* 8447-79-8447

Email: info@bhartiyaaviation.in

