Bhatia Communications & Retail Posts Strong 25% Sales Growth; Board Approves Second Interim Dividend Amid Strategic Capital Infusion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited has demonstrated robust financial performance in the quarter ended September 2025, with net profit climbing 1.91% to Rs 3.73 crore, compared to Rs 3.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s strong operational momentum is further reflected in its impressive sales trajectory, which surged 25.18% year-over-year to Rs 134.34 crore during the September 2025 quarter, up from Rs 107.32 crore in the same period last year.

In a move to reward shareholders and strengthen its capital base, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on November 13, 2025, recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 0.01 per equity share (1%), subject to shareholder approval. This dividend announcement underscores the company’s confidence in sustaining its growth momentum and commitment to delivering value to its investor base.

The company has also undertaken significant corporate actions aimed at expanding its equity capital. On September 30, 2025, the Board approved the allotment of 50,00,000 equity shares following the conversion of an equal number of warrants. The shares, carrying a face value of Re. 1 each, were issued at a price of Rs 23.75 per share (including a premium of Rs 22.75), generating capital inflows aggregating to Rs 8,90,62,500. Ebisu Global Opportunities has been identified as the allottee for this preferential issuance, which was undertaken on a promoter group and identified non-promoter basis.

Based in Surat since its establishment in 2008, Bhatia Communications & Retail operates as a comprehensive distribution and retail platform specializing in mobile handsets, tablets, data cards, and accessories, alongside a diverse portfolio of home appliances. The company’s extensive retail and franchise network across India distributes premium products from globally recognized brands including Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and Nokia, positioning it as a key player in India’s consumer electronics distribution ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor