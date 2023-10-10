Bhavans' Prominent International School Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Indore

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 10: The Bhavans' Prominent International School, nestled in the heart of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, celebrates its 20th anniversary as it solidifies its position as the Best CBSE School with hostel facilities in the region. Since its inception on January 31, 2003, the school has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing quality, value-based, and professional education, catering to the holistic development of its students.

The school's journey began when a group of eminent educationists in Indore envisioned a serene educational institution that would blend global insights with Indian values. Under the leadership of Prof. M.H. Meer, the Head of the Department of English at Govt. Holkar College, Indore, they formed the 'Christian Eminent Educational Group.' This visionary group gave birth to several educational establishments, including Christian Eminent Higher Secondary School, Christian Eminent College, Christian Eminent B.Ed. College, and became a partner in the prestigious Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi.

In their continued pursuit of providing a well-rounded education, the group established 'The Bhavans' Prominent School' with affiliation from CBSE, New Delhi. These institutions have remained dedicated to instilling the fundamental values of Indian culture and national integration in their students.

The Bhavans' Prominent International School is committed to laying a strong foundation for students, preparing them to become global citizens capable of facing the challenges of the future with excellence in technology, intellect, social skills, ethics, and aesthetics. The school boasts high-tech infrastructure, top-class teaching faculty, a well-furnished campus, and outstanding facilities, all contributing to the achievement of international educational standards. The school's mission is to shape students who will be the guiding lights of the future.

The core objective of The Bhavans' Prominent International is to create an environment in which each child can learn, explore, discover their potential, and understand themselves better. This is achieved by providing three vital components in shaping a child's development: values, knowledge, and e-learning.

Drawing upon its rich tradition and history, the school aims to holistically develop students' personalities by nurturing their values, knowledge, and embracing e-learning as a means to achieve comprehensive growth.

Located at Piplia Kumar, near Bombay Hospital, The Bhavans' Prominent International enjoys a sprawling, pollution-free, and eco-friendly campus spread over 20 acres of land. Surrounded by the serene beauty of the Malwa plateau, the school benefits from a pleasant climate. The school's magnificent building has been carefully designed to foster enjoyable learning, with spacious, well-designed, subject-oriented classrooms that allow ample natural light and fresh air.

The institution offers a peaceful and conducive atmosphere, promoting excellence in academics and co-curricular activities. Each pupil is encouraged to develop habits, knowledge, and interest essential for achieving noble life goals. The school places a significant emphasis on spiritual development, fostering an appropriate religious and cultural environment.

The Bhavans' Prominent International School is dedicated to nurturing talents and capabilities, ultimately molding well-balanced, smart, and confident individuals. As it commemorates two decades of educational excellence, the school continues to uphold its commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow with Indian values and a global perspective.

For more info you can visit their website: https://bhavansprominent.com

