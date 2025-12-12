Bhawar Group Enters the D2C Space To Change How Indians Buy Premium Products

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: As a consumer, it becomes tricky to shop online. While the Indian online retail market has shown commendable growth, at the same time, it is also seeing a steep rise in fake and unreliable sellers that are damaging consumers' trust and experience.

To bypass that, we have to scan through several websites, check ratings, reviews, their return policies, shipping time, and even then, we're not sure if we'll get what we paid for.

It is easier when we are dealing with a well-established and known brand because we have the trust that, if nothing else, at least our money will come back to us. But how often does it happen that we find a seamless, all-in-one shopping platform? From scrolling and sifting through multiple websites, we usually have to buy from different places. It is an entirely different challenge when we are looking to buy premium brands.

About 1970 Store

To change the narrative once and for all, the 1970 Store has officially entered the D2C space. It is the official authorized reseller and distributor for a host of globally acclaimed brands, including Casio, Jio, Garmin, and more.

Powered and backed by the Bhawar Group, the 1970 Store is a multi-brand retail platform dedicated to bringing authentic international products to Indian consumers. In the market since the 1970s, the Bhawar Group brings over five decades of experience, deep industry knowledge, and practical expertise. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group now steps into the D2C space after having long championed and shaped the B2B ecosystem.

About The Bhawar Group

Before entering the D2C space, the Bhawar Group had created a name for itself. The Group has collaborated with 70+ brands, including Samsung, Puma, Baskin-Robbins, CK, OnePlus, Fabindia, The Body Shop, and many more. With offices in five countries, they have operational networks to serve a larger market. The Group has enabled global brands to scale across India through its trusted network and deep consumer understanding.

"The Bhawar Group was built on a mission, and we carry that same emotion into the 1970 Store. We want every customer to feel assured that when they shop with us, they're choosing fairness, ethics, and products that are truly original," said Vinod Lunked, Director of The Bhawar Group.

Considering the 1970 Store as its Bhawar Group official online store, they have partnered with renowned brands such as Casio, Garmin, Jio, Weber, Zippo, Echolac, and many more spanning categories like watches, smart wearables, BBQ grills, windproof lighters, travel gear, and lifestyle accessories.

The 1970 Store, as the authorised reseller and distributor, offers 100% original products, all warranty-backed and sourced directly from official brand channels. It is through The 1970 Store that Bhawar Group continues its pursuit to bridge the gap between Indian consumers and global brands while safeguarding the authenticity of the products they represent.

Over the years, the Bhawar Group has built a robust distribution network, which is time-tested and handpicked. Sensing the pulse of the consumers, the Group has catered to areas that needed the most attention - dedicated after-sales support responding in 24 hours to establish transparency, free pan-India shipping for accessibility, and informed customer advisors for credibility.

Brands in Association with The 1970 Store and The Bhawar Group

One of the reasons to buy from the 1970 Store is its diverse collection of brands. With the plan to add more such acknowledged brands under their belt, they have partnered with the following brands:

1. Casio

Think of watches, think of Casio. Well-known for its craftsmanship and attention to detail, Casio has become a household name across everything from analog to smartwatches.

2. Garmin

Garmin is a leading brand in performance-driven smartwatches and wearables.

3. Weber

Weber offers premium BBQ grills and outdoor cooking equipment.

4. Zippo

Ever heard of lighters that are both windproof and beautiful? Well, Zippo has mastered this space with its design and innovative thinking.

5. Echolac

High-quality luggage is durable, travel-friendly, and stylish. Echolac has perfected the formula and is leading the market.

The 1970 Store is in the midst of adding more brands to its portfolio.

Conclusion

The present digital landscape offers many loopholes for scams, counterfeits, and unreliable sellers. To find a genuine product is to invest a considerable amount of time and still involves taking certain risks. The entry of the Bhawar Group into the D2C space through the 1970 Store can offer reassurance to consumers who value authenticity and ethical commerce.

With the platform continually expanding to include globally iconic brands, it would be safe to say that the 1970 Store is here to change the market.

To understand more about the legacy of the Bhawar Group through the 1970 Store, you can visit their website and social handles.

