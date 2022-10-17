Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Visits Yeola with party leader Avaiz Ahmad and Speaks on Social Injustice

October 17: The founder of Bhim Army and National President of Azad Samaj Party recently visited Mooktibhoomi Yeola. Chandrashekar Azad Ji also honoured national party leader and member of the Azad Samaj Party’s National Core Committee, Avaiz Tazim Ahmad, as well as other party officials on their dedication for the cause of promoting fundamental rights in India at this event.

Azad Samaj Party’s National President, Chandrashekhar Azad, addressed the Mookti Din Samman Sabha recently in Yeola and expressed his concerns regarding the age-old social injustice prevalent in the region of Maharashtra. He remembered the wide-reaching and sweeping changes made in the socio-political dialect of the state of Maharashtra by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for the democratisation of the society at large.

Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Former Minister of Law and Justice, took initiation of Buddhism on 14 October 1956 at Yeola, Nashik, and Maharashtra. Chandrashekar Azad has been aware of the concrete changes essential at the ground level in Maharashtra and is following the footsteps of Dr. Ambedkar. The Former Minister had declared liberty at Yeola where he renounced Hindu religion and converted to Buddhism along with nearly three lakh people at this single event.

At the event held in Yeola, Azad Samaj Party President strongly urged how he wanted to carry forward the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar to demolish social injustice, and how he stood with every single citizen who has been deprived of basic rights at some crucial point of time in their lives. While further addressing the huge gathering at the event in Maharashtra, he took a pledge to make every effort to bring development in India, along with every other worker of Bhim Army.

Bhim Army Founder, Chandrashekar Ji, also honoured senior party leader and the National Core Committee Member of Azad Samaj Party, Avaiz Tazim Ahmad along with other prominent government and party officials for taking forward the mission of the fundamental rights awareness program.

Post addressing Mookti Din Samman Sabha at Yeola, Chandrashekar Azad left for Aurangabad along with senior party leader of Azad Samaj Party, Avaiz Ahmad. They arrived at Bhim Army School in Aurangabad and spent time with young children. They met teachers responsible for imparting education at this institution and also met the team of Bhim Army residing in Aurangabad.

Through the press conferencing platform in Aurangabad itself, Founder of Bhim Army discussed the present political scenario prevalent in the state. He shared how minority, dalit, tribals and other backward class citizens in Maharashtra are still deprived of their basic fundamental rights and facilities in state. He urged the government of Maharashtra to pay closer attention and offer a solution to this ancient problem.

Further, addressing a gathering in Aurangabad, he told his Maharashtra office bearers how all of them need to be ready for serving the nation in coming years. He also explained how they all needed to work with complete honesty and follow a positive political approach for a brighter future of India.

