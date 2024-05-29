Bhima Jewellers' New Campaign "KAHANI-Bridal Stories by BHIMA" Embraces Tradition While Celebrating Individuality

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29: Bhima Jewellers, a renowned jewellery brand adds sparkle to this season's wedding celebrations with its latest, "KAHANI-Bridal Stories by Bhima" campaign. The brand has unveiled a TVC to launch its exclusive fine wedding jewellery collection called, "Kahani", featuring the stunning Pooja Hegde.

Designed to speak to the women of today, the TVC captures a bride relishing in her wedding festivities. Laughing, dancing and prancing while making the most of the special occasion, the bride is seen creating cherished memories for tomorrow adorned in the most exquisite wedding jewellery by Bhima. The background prods the modern-day bride to write her own story.

Precious stones and intricate craftsmanship of jewels has been an integral part of Indian heritage, especially pertaining to weddings. Similar to modern-day weddings, wedding jewellery has been reimagined through the years, blending timeless traditions with contemporary flair. This campaign celebrates the transformation of the modern South Indian bride who embraces traditions while expressing her unique personality. Moving away from conventional portrayals- "Bhima Celebrates the Brides of Now" by showcasing the bride in a more realistic light, highlighting how she views traditions not as limitations, but as opportunities for self-expression. The campaign emphasizes her confidence in personalizing age-old rituals, creating weddings that reflect her individuality. Vivid visual displays of the pre- wedding festivities, wedding ceremony, and the reception depict joyous chaos and camaraderie as the bride and her loved ones prepare for the special day.

Vishnusharan Bhatt, Managing Director, Bhima Gold Pvt. Ltd. shared his thoughts on the campaign, stating, "The, "KAHANI-Bridal Stories by Bhima" campaign is a heartfelt tribute to the modern South Indian bride, a woman who stands at the intersection of tradition and modernity, gracefully redefining age-old customs with her distinct style and grace. At Bhima Jewellers, we are deeply proud to be a part of her transformative journey, offering exquisite jewellery that not only enhances her beauty but also complements and celebrates her unique individuality, making her special day even more memorable." On the collection he added, "This exclusive collection is a culmination of our deep-rooted commitment to crafting jewelry that resonates with the modern brides. Each piece in this collection is a testament of our dedication to bring something new and innovative to the forefront."

Speaking about the campaign and this association Pooja Hegde said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Bhima Jewellers', "KAHANI-Bridal Stories by Bhima" campaign. As a woman with deep roots in South Indian traditions myself, this campaign resonates deeply with me. It's refreshing to see a campaign that celebrates the modern bride's journey and her unique take on traditions. The collection is exquisite, and I find myself drawn to the story and the intent behind every design."

The visionary K. Lakshminarayana Bhattar founded Bhima Jewellers, a beacon of elegance and heritage, in 1925. From its inception, Bhima Gold has been synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and has become a distinguished name in the realm of jewellery in South India. Boasting 19 stores strategically located across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, Bhima Gold is the epitome of timeless elegance, offering an exquisite range of jewellery in gold, diamonds, and precious stones. Currently under the visionary leadership of Vishnusharan Bhatt, Bhima Jewellers is expanding its footprint across diverse markets in South India. With a legacy spanning over a century, the brand remains unwaveringly committed to excellence, seamlessly blending timeless values with a dynamic approach to meet the evolving needs of society. Upholding principles of craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and a strong sense of philanthropy, Bhima Jewellers continues to be the trusted destination for discerning individuals seeking exquisite jewellery and contributing to meaningful social welfare initiatives.

