Bhima Launches Raas Leela Collection Inspired by The Divine Love of Radha and Krishna

New Delhi [India], September 6: Bhima, one of India's established jewellery brands, has announced the launch of Raas Leela Collection. This collection consists of jewels crafted in gold, diamonds, and gemstones and features designs inspired by Radha and Krishna.

The Raas Leela Collection draws from the cultural and spiritual narrative of the Raas Leela, which is set in Nidhivan, the forest associated with Lord Krishna. Each piece is designed to reflect aspects of this tradition the movements, expressions, and music that symbolise the relationship of Radha and Krishna. Through motifs and representations, the collection places emphasis on the theme of divine love and togetherness.

In creating this collection, Bhima has worked with gold, diamonds, and a variety of gemstones, combining them with detailed craftsmanship. The pieces include patterns and carvings that reference traditional art forms while being adapted into jewellery. The designs function both as ornaments and as expressions of cultural and devotional themes.

The Raas Leela Collection is positioned as jewellery that can be worn on different occasions. While rooted in traditional themes, the collection is also intended to connect with contemporary preferences, making it suitable for ceremonial as well as personal use.

Speaking about the new collection, Vishnusharan Bhatt, Managing Director of Bhima Gold Private Limited, said, "We have introduced the Raas Leela Collection as our tribute to the divine love of Radha and Lord Krishna. In every design, we have woven their grace and spirit, while continuing Bhima's tradition of unmatched craftsmanship and artistry."

Bhima has been associated with jewellery making for a century and has developed collections that combine cultural motifs with functional design. The Raas Leela Collection is the latest addition to this line of thematic jewellery.

The collection is now available across all Bhima showrooms in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

