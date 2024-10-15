Bhumika Group Hosts "Pragati ki Neev", Lays Foundation Stone for New Customer Experience Center in Faridabad

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], October 15: Bhumika Group, a prominent name in the real estate sector, conducted the foundation stone laying ceremony for its highly anticipated Customer Experience Center at Bhumika Realty Site in Sector 27/A, Faridabad. The event, titled "Pragati ki Neev," marked the beginning of a new chapter for the group, which aims to enhance customer engagement and deliver superior real estate experiences.

The ceremony saw an overwhelming response with the presence of esteemed personalities like Jayant Advani, Son of Lal Krishna Advani - Former Deputy Prime Minister of India, and other distinguished guests and industry leaders. Attendees were treated to a series of festivities, including live musical performances, a kids' gaming zone, selfie booths, and vibrant Navaratri-themed decor, followed by a delicious lunch.

Expressing his thoughts about the ceremony, Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, said, "It was exciting to see the presence of eminent guests who added to the auspiciousness of the ceremony. The foundation of this Customer Experience Center is not just the start of a new building but the beginning of a new era in how we engage with our customers. We look forward to creating a space that exemplifies our dedication to curating spaces that touch lives."

Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Group, added, "Today's ceremony symbolizes our focus on progress and innovation. This Center will serve as a dynamic hub where our clients can immerse themselves in the essence of Bhumika Realty's vision and projects."

The Customer Experience Centre aligns with Bhumika Group's 60 years of trust and excellence in the real estate sector. With a commitment to offering the finest commercial & retail experience at strategic locations in the country, Bhumika Group continues to redefine real estate in India, building sustainable and modern spaces that cater to evolving lifestyle needs.

