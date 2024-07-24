Bhutan PM praises Adani Group's renewable energy projects during Gujarat visit

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 24 : The Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, shared his experience on Wednesday of his visit to the Adani Group's mega renewable energy project site at Khavda and Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Terming Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani as his friend, the Bhutanese Prime Minister stated that during his visit he had witnessed firsthand the vision of the business magnate and noted that there are many opportunities for further strengthening their partnership in green energy.

"With what I've seen in what Gautam Adani is doing with renewable energy and the special economic zone and what I have seen at the Gift City today, I can see a lot of opportunities for further strengthening our partnership, cooperation, and friendship through these projects," the Bhutan Prime Minister said.

The Bhutanese PM also thanked the chief minister of Gujarat and the Gujarat government for the arrangements and warm hospitality extended to the Bhutanese King and his entire delegation during their three visit to the State.

The visit, he said will further strengthen the strong ties of friendship "between Bhutan and Bharat."

"Today we visited the GIFT city and are very inspired at what has been achieved in such a short time in this smart city. And so all in all, I see that this royal visit here will further strengthen the strong ties of friendship between Bhutan and Bharat," Tobgay said.

Tobgay said that the visit to the Statue of Unity was like a "pilgrimage" for them.

"We visited the Statue of Unity at Kevadia on the day we arrived, and I can tell you that I felt like I was on a pilgrimage to see this gigantic statue and to experience Prime Minister Modiji's vision for India," said the Bhutan PM.

Earlier, Gautam Adani said that he was "immensely grateful" for King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutan Prime Minister's visit to the Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port.

"Deeply inspired by Bhutan's vibrant spirit and steadfast commitment to eco-friendly initiatives. We are excited about doing our part to foster collaboration with the Land of the Thunder Dragon for a sustainable and greener future," Gautam Adani said in a post on X.

Recently, many international dignitaries have visited Adani's renewable energy site and hailed his work in the renewable sector.

Last week, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited the mega renewable energy project site at Khavda and Mundra Port.

Earlier on May 29, the Ambassador of Japan, Hiroshi Suzuki, visited the Mundra Port. The Ambassador indicated that Japan is looking forward to working with the Adani Group.

Gautam Adani expressed gratitude for Ambassador Suzuki's visit and emphasized the importance of the India-Japan partnership in driving forward innovative and sustainable initiatives.

On May 2, Adani interacted with the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, discussing a wide range of topics, from her tenure across the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan, to cybersecurity and the future of nuclear energy.

