Biesse Wins Impresa Awards 2024 in "Innovation and Industry 4.0" Category

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2: Biesse, a renowned leader in the manufacturing of woodworking machinery, has been honoured with the prestigious Impresa Award 2024 in the "Innovation and Industry 4.0" category. This esteemed accolade, presented at the Autocluster Development & Research Institute in Pune by the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI), underscores Biesse's remarkable achievements in technology innovation, its pivotal role in driving digital transformation, and its proactive embrace of the Industry 4.0 era.

Furthermore, Biesse was recognised with a nominee award in the "Community Building and Social Inclusion" category, a testament to its noteworthy endeavours in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Biesse's nomination across multiple categories, including 'Innovation & Industry 4.0', 'Sustainability & Circular Economy', and 'Community Building & Social Inclusion', exemplifies its comprehensive approach. The event showcased Biesse's cutting-edge solutions for processing wood, glass, stone, and advanced materials, reaffirming its position as a beacon of Italian manufacturing excellence in India.

Sayeed Ahmed, CEO, of Biesse India, said, "Biesse has been at the forefront of offering state-of-the-art solutions to customers in multimaterials, enhancing their manufacturing processes. The recognition resonates with our values of international natives and Insightful curiosity. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, clients, and supporters who have been integral to its success. This award underscores our dedication to fostering technological advancement and driving long-term growth in India's manufacturing ecosystem."

Italian Tech in India 2024 served as a platform to showcase a diverse range of Italian technologies in the sectors of automotive and auto-components, machinery and manufacturing, agri and food technologies, engineering, infrastructure, building and construction. Supported by Exprivia and Axis Bank, the event facilitated meaningful collaborations between Italy and India, promoting investment, innovation, and skill development. The presence of esteemed dignitaries such as His Excellency Vincenzo de Luca, Ambassador of Italy to India; Mr. Alessandro De Masi, Consul General of Italy in Mumbai; and Mr. Alessandro Giuliani, President of IICCI, underscored the significance of this event.

As part of its showcase at the event, Biesse exhibited its state-of-the-art machinery, the Rover Plast J FT 1530 machine, an entry-level solution for processing advanced materials such as ACP, acrylic, plastics, foam, rubber, and fabrics.

With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Biesse India serves as a global hub for manufacturing high-quality machines, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, and continually expanding its product offerings to meet customer demands. Biesse's commitment to excellence extends beyond business operations, with a focus on promoting education, skill development, and community welfare through its corporate social responsibility initiatives in India.

Biesse is an international company that manufactures integrated lines and machines to process wood, glass, stone, plastic, and composite materials, and what will come next. Founded in Italy in 1969 and listed in the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, Biesse supports the business evolution of its customers in the furniture, housing & construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

Today, about 80% of Biesse's consolidated turnover is achieved abroad by an ever-growing worldwide network with 4 manufacturing campuses and 30+ showrooms reaching over 160 countries. Thanks to its rooted competence embodied by its 4,200 employees, Biesse empowers the imagination of industry-leading companies and prestigious names in Italian and international design to make the potential of any material shine.

