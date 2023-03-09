Big Eyes Coin, Litecoin, and Uniswap: An Analysis of High-Performance Blockchains

As cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) continue to grow big in popularity, investors seek high-performance blockchains.

Investors and traders expect blockchains to offer fast transaction processing, low transaction fees, security, privacy, scalability, and liquidity to make them more trustworthy investment options.

This article will take a closer look at Big Eyes Coin, Litecoin, and Uniswap and analyze their performance and potential.

Big Eyes Coin | Presale Goes Beyond $31mlnBig Eyes Coin started the fresh week on a boisterous note as it surged past a mindblowing barrier of $31 million in its presale that has entered stage 12. The impressive presale rally has put Big Eyes Coin in the elite company of the hottest upcoming cryptocurrencies.

The value of the Big Eyes token surges by the culmination of each presale stage. The meme coin that was valued in stage 1 at $0.0001 per BIG token is now available in stage 12 at $0.00049, thereby showing a massive %390 increment. As the price is constantly on the surge, the longer you wait, the less BIG you will get for the same money. It's a meritorious time for the early joiners, who are already enjoying an impressive advantage over latecomers.

Big Eyes Coin aims at building a community of Kitty Cuddlers who want to stand up for the cause of saving the oceans besides earning money. The team behind the cat-themed meme coin aims to create a user-friendly and secure platform by combining smart contracts and blockchain technology.

Big Eyes Coin's successful presale has already left everyone stunned, including institutional investors. Several high-profile investors have expressed their interest in having a chunk of Big Eyes tokens. Raising more than $31 million during the presale is a massive success when compared with some of the recent presales. In all, Big Eyes Coin has a mission to shift wealth into a decentralized finance ecosystem and protect ocean sanctuaries.

Litecoin | Faster, Efficient Alternative to BTCLitecoin (LTC) was launched in 2011 as a faster and more efficient alternative to Bitcoin. As we know, BTC is a relatively slower and more expensive way to make transactions; Litecoin offers a much faster block time and lower transaction charges.

Litecoin is super fast when it comes to transaction speeds. It can process up to 56 transactions per second, which is quite slower than Big Eyes Coin and many other cryptocurrencies out there. However, LTC comes with a strong track record of security and stability, and hence it has been widely adopted as a mode of payment by merchants and retailers over the years.

Several popular cryptocurrency wallets and exchanges have integrated Litecoin into their systems to make it easy for users to buy, sell, or trade.

Uniswap: A Native ExchangeEver since its launch in 2018, Uniswap (UNI) has made a reputation as a more user-friendly and accessible alternative to traditional centralized exchanges, which are complex and difficult to use and access. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses an exclusive automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trading activities.

UNI is yet another fast alternative to Bitcoin as well as Litecoin. It can cater to up to 100 transactions per second.

Uniswap isn't a standalone blockchain platform but a decentralized exchange (DEX) that can also be used to trade a wide range of Ethereum-based tokens, including Big Eyes Coin.

Since it's a decentralized exchange, it ensures users with enhanced security and integrity. Moreover, Uniswap has a big community of developers and users that brings with it strong support and an undeterred resolve to improve the platform and expand its functionality.

How Can You Forget Big Eyes Loot Boxes?Big Eyes Coin has recently launched its innovative promotional campaign of loot boxes, which are designed to make everyone a winner.

With Big Eyes loot boxes, anyone can make more money on top of their invested amount. Buyers of BIG loot boxes don't lose money as they only have a chance of increasing their amount of BIG tokens.

A bigger stake in BIG tokens would also work perfectly well for the charities associated with the cause of protecting the oceans because Big Eyes will donate 5% of the total raised money to eco-conscious charities.

Another amazing upside of the Big Eyes loot boxes is the fact that there is no buy or sales tax applicable, which means users have no fear of losing any part of their reward or profit. What are you waiting for? Get your BIG loot box today and join the winners.

Key TakeawaysBig Eyes Coin, Litecoin, and Uniswap are rapidly exploding in popularity due to their unique sets of future-centric technologically-advanced features. Although Big Eyes Coin is a relatively new player in the arena, its impressive transaction processing speeds at lower rates is already making a statement.

Litecoin, on the other hand, has a strong track record of stability and security, as well as a large and active community of developers and users. Similarly, Uniswap is a decentralized exchange that offers a more user-friendly and accessible alternative to traditional exchanges and is built on the popular Ethereum blockchain.

Find Out More About Big Eyes Coin (BIG):Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor