Big Eyes Coin Raises Over USD 16million In Presale, Dash, And ThorChain: Altcoins With Upward Rally Potential

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Dash (DASH), and ThorChain (RUNE) are crypto assets that can boost your portfolio's potential. The cryptocurrencies have a high possibility of rallying in months to come, as analysts named them one of the potential buys that could yield high returns for crypto investors.

The new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), has shown promising potential since going on presale. It's now in its ninth presale phase, with about USD 16 million raised. Having raised a whopping USD 1 million in 24hrs. Big Eyes (BIG) has enjoyed high adoption and increased prominence and will likely leverage these factors when it goes public. The unique meme coin is prepared for a great year and could be a profit-yield token alongside Dash (DASH) and ThorChain (RUNE).

Dash (DASH) - Transfers Made Faster

Dash is a decentralized blockchain and digital currency that aims to make global transactions cheaper, faster, and permissionless. The open-source network functions similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) but aims to offer more privacy and faster transaction speed than the peer-to-peer digital currency and blockchain.

It is a fork of Litecoin (LTC) which in turn is a fork of Bitcoin (BTC). However, it has unique features that make it stand out. Dash features include PrivateSend for optimum privacy during transactions, ChainLocks for security and increased immutability, InstantSend for fast transaction speed (instantly settled payments), master nodes, and others.

Dash (DASH) aims to be the most scalable and user-friendly digital currency for global payments. The platform's master nodes, backed by collaterals on the platform, power its functionality. Digital currency is gradually growing in adoption, and its value could increase as its market reach increases as an acceptable payment medium.

Dash (DASH) has been around for quite a while but has failed to reach its USD 1.6K+ all-time high in the last few years, and analysts believe the new year isn't the time for it to make such a huge recovery. However, it could rally upward significantly to beat its year-high of about USD 156. Dash (DASH) has the potential to achieve this.

ThorChain (RUNE) Liquid Transition Made Easy

ThorChain is a DeFi protocol for liquidity provision and crypto trading. It's one of the liquidity protocols that ensures users are exposed to a lesser risk of impermanent loss while allowing seamless asset exchange across different networks. ThorChain makes asset swap seamless by acting as an Automated market maker (AMM), eliminating the need for order books to source liquidity.

It is a non-profit-oriented protocol. Only participants (node validators and liquidity providers) earn from the fees generated on the platform. The protocol has a native currency, RUNE, which facilitates governance and contributes to the platform's security. It equally functions as a crypto asset for investors and has great upward potential. The crypto asset is at a low price where a surge could yield huge returns, and you may be glad you took the risk of adding it to your portfolio.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) To Launch Imminently

Meme coins are known for their high propensity to experience unprecedented price increases, and Big Eyes (BIG) could be the next meme to experience such a great occurrence. The cat-theme token is set to launch on major crypto exchanges soon, and analysts believe it could experience an upward rally from that point onward.

The Big Eyes token (BIG) is the native currency of the Big Eyes ecosystem -- a decentralized Ethereum-based protocol with DeFi utility and NFTs application. Big Eyes will feature a swap, marketplace, and a fast-growing community filled with fun and incentives. The meme coin will have a unique set of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which users can leverage to access some of the ecosystem's benefits, and real-world financial gains.

Big Eyes token (BIG) will be used to pay transactions and facilitate rewards. The meme coin is still on presale at a low price, and you can join the presale to benefit from its anticipated upward rally.

The hot-off-the-press latest in Big Eyes News is...

Big Eyes Coin will launch immediately if 12 MILLION is raised by the end of January.

In order to bring the launch ahead, use code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to receive a HUGE 200 per cent BONUS bringing our launch closer!

By using the code, you will be getting a 200 per cent bonus on your purchase! To clarify further, when you purchase USD 10 worth of Big Eyes using the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 it will show as USD 30 (200 per cent bonus) on the buy page. If we do not reach 12 million by the end of January, we will continue the pre-sale as normal (The code is active until Feb 3 23:59 UTC +0).

IF everyone doubles their previous purchases Big Eyes will launch INSTANTLY!

Once the bar hits 51 MILLION - BIG EYES WILL LAUNCH.

Additionally, we will be awarding the 5 highest purchases with a 100 per cent bonus and EVERY DAY 5 random purchases will receive a 50 per cent bonus! Winners will be picked EVERY DAY and announced at 4 pm UTC+0.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor