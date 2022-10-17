Big Eyes Coin: The next big meme coin that might outcast Litecoin and Decentraland

Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm. The rise and emergence of digital coins have revolutionised several industries; even the economy and society at large. Investors are making millions as coins bridge the gap between traditional financing and new-age blockchain technology. This is because the entire system relies on the digital history of transactions and ledgers stored in a database to keep track of who transferred digital assets.

is a new cryptocurrency that aims to change the crypto world through its features and utilities. It aims to be the next big meme coin that will change the perspective on DeFi and create wealth for its investors.

Big Eyes Coin Is Cute, Fast And On A MissionBig Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the presale stage and has massive potential to be the next big meme cryptocurrency. It incorporates NFT and DeFi features that help make the platform more attractive and gain an audience more quickly than other cryptocurrencies. It is a community-driven project and offers to be more than just a tool to carry out financial transactions for its users.

Big Eyes Coin uses DeFi for trading and exchanging digital assets easily. The meme token aims to acquire customers by influencing social media and attracting an audience through influencer marketing. As a result, the project has gathered a loyal following and a significant value appreciation.

Litecoin: An Alternative To BitcoinGoogle and Coinbase employee Charlie Lee founded Litecoin (LTC) in 2011, a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency aiming to speed the transaction because Bitcoin (BTC) was pretty slow. This platform differs from Bitcoin because of its hashing algorithm, and faster blockchain generations. It uses encryptions (Scrypt), a Proof-of-Work (PoW) scheme. Its consensus protocol allows the network to settle transactions without needing an intermediary.

Litecoin (LTC) is an open-source, cryptographic protocol to help create digital coins. Its blockchain maintains a record of all transactions on a public ledger. Miners will have access to details of all transactions which are made using blockchain. But they can not get details of the sender and receiver because transactions are processed anonymously.

Decentraland: Virtual Real-Estate

Decentraland (MANA), launched in 2017, is an open-source metaverse project designed on Ethereum blockchain. It is a traversable virtual space where all players can interact while playing games, visiting scenes, and interacting with various apps. Some of the functionalities already built on the platform are games, museums, commercial office space, and residential homes. There are also real estate components where the project and users alike can buy and sell virtual land.

This platform aims to address issues of centralised control over internet material and communities. People can produce, consume, and profit from the applications and content in a decentralized virtual environment. DAO allows all token holders to vote on in-game policies and organisational decisions with specific consequences for everyone. One of the most powerful features of Decentraland is the ability to use smart contracts, which means that it has a lot of potential features like content curation and advertising.

Final Thoughts

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently in the presale stage and has massive potential to be the next king of the crypto market. It promises to enable users to participate in the NFT market, among others, and take the NFT collection to the top 10 NFTs in the world.

Decentraland (MANA) and Litecoin (LTC) have their setbacks. Decentraland (MANA) lacks engaging content and has a lack of variation in the terrain in VR. On the other hand, Litecoin (LTC) has branding issues and has high use on the dark web.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is expected to be the next big cryptocurrency in the crypto-verse. The coin has raised USD 7.34M so far and there are 6 more stages to go!

To celebrate its presale success, Big Eyes Coin is giving bonus coins. Use 'EYES0766' while purchasing the token.

