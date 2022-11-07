Big names on the cryptocurrency market this 2022: Big Eyes Coin, Hex Coin, and Near Protocol

Cryptocurrencies with their name and reputation, coupled with their benefits and features are highly valued in the crypto space, and buying them usually gives users a sense of security and satisfaction.

(BIG), Hex Coin (HEX), and Near Protocol (NEAR) are great buys, and here are a few reasons why:

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - A Cute Meme Token Market takeover

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new and unique cat-themed meme token crypto project. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to distribute wealth into the decentralized finance (DeFi) system by capitalizing on blockchain technology and its market advantages. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem strives for community growth, development, and wealth generation for its users.

On the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform, users can use its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace platform, which has been tipped to rise in value. The rise in the value of the Big Eyes Coin's NFT market would increase its token value and push its value-improvement plans to a steady increase.

On the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem, unique NFT contents and events where artists and collectors would be able to buy and sell art or expand their portfolios. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would also include a charity wallet where a reasonable 5 per cent of its 200 billion tokens would be dedicated to ocean preservation efforts. Currently, with the ongoing presale, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has raised over $9 million in its first few sales.

Hex Coin (HEX) - Save up this Winter to Enjoy Profit when it Counts

(HEX) is a Certificate of Deposit (CD) or blockchain fixed deposit that offers an interest rate premium to users, locking up their tokens for a set time. Using the platform, users can remove dependencies on third parties and middlemen in investment, and operate on a decentralized blockchain that would result in transparent transactions and open user history. On the Hex Coin (HEX) platform users can lock their tokens for between 1 day to 5,555 days.

Hex Coin (HEX) was created on an Ethereum network that follows ERC-20 guidelines of Ethereum-based tokens, and these tokens are locked with smart contracts that can penalize stakers if the contracts are terminated earlier than the intended time, and incentives are given to users who stake tokens for a longer period.

The Hex Coin (HEX) system is operated by a Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism which allows tokens staked on the Ethereum network to be staked by users in return for profit.

Near Protocol (NEAR): The Forerunner of Future Blockchain Technology

(NEAR) is a decentralized application platform that powers the future open web. This protocol is backed by an innovative blockchain network. It can also serve as a collective, foundational and developmental platform for users to create new crypto coins, decentralized blockchain applications, and businesses on this web without centralization in the picture.

There are currently three main barriers to mainstream decentralized applications: a small user base, limited ability to scale blockchains to accommodate a large community, and security. Near Protocol (NEAR) strives to move away from traditional decentralized applications by solving these difficulties. Most importantly, the platform wants to solve the problem of blockchain scalability through sharding. Sharding means minimizing computational load through the separation or partitioning of the network into "shards".

Near Protocol's core operation is the main platform which comprises a cloud of community-operated nodes. Using these specialized nodes, smart contracts can be deployed to this cloud. The Platform uses its native token (NEAR) to ensure that all components of its ecosystem work together in a seamless fashion and for settling transaction fees on the platform.

