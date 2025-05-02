Big Rattle and Idonneous Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Retail Execution

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: BigRattle.ai, a prominent AI-first company specializing in advanced image recognition solutions, and Idonneous Marketing Services Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of sales promotion and field marketing solutions tailored specifically for the consumer products industry, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing retail execution for consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies across India.

This collaboration offers CPG companies an integrated, comprehensive solution that combines Big Rattle's state-of-the-art AI technology with Idonneous' robust manpower resources and expertise in retail execution. By leveraging AI-driven image recognition solutions alongside trained field teams, brands will benefit from improved accuracy and real-time insights, leading to more effective in-store management and heightened competitive advantages.

The combined solution uniquely addresses critical challenges faced by retailers and brands, including automatic capture and detailed analysis of shelf images. This capability enables accurate monitoring of shelf share, compliance, and stock levels, allowing companies to promptly address out-of-stock scenarios and maximize shelf space utilization.

Additionally, the partnership emphasizes improved planogram compliance through real-time monitoring of product placement, pricing accuracy, and promotional effectiveness. By streamlining these processes, CPG companies can efficiently execute strategies, enhance in-store experiences, and achieve superior operational effectiveness.

Ashoke Kumar Seth, Co-Founder of Big Rattle, underscores the importance of this strategic partnership: "One of the common challenges highlighted by our clients is the preference for a single vendor who can deliver both manpower and technological expertise. After extensive research, we identified Idonneous as a market leader with deep expertise in manpower solutions across both modern and general trade segments."

Mohit Tiku, Founder & Managing Director of Idonneous Marketing Services, shared his perspective on the collaboration's potential: "Our collaboration with Big Rattle represents a significant advancement toward providing a unified solution enhanced by AI technology. This partnership positions us uniquely to deliver innovative, best-in-class services, meeting the evolving needs of our clients in the competitive retail market."

This partnership is expected to drive efficiency and accuracy in retail execution, enabling CPG brands to optimize their strategies based on data-driven insights provided through real-time analytics and AI capabilities.

About Big Rattle AI:

Big Rattle is an AI-first company dedicated to providing advanced image recognition solutions for consumer products and retail brands. The company helps businesses achieve actionable insights through innovative AI technology solutions.

About Idonneous Marketing Services:

Idonneous Marketing Services specializes in sales promotions and field marketing solutions, specifically crafted to meet the distinct demands of the consumer products industry, ensuring brands achieve optimal visibility and market presence.

