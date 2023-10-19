Billabong High International School launches Mulund's Finest Dedicated Cambridge School

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: In a huge leap towards building a community of learners who are driven by 'passion and purpose', Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International) has launched its first dedicated Cambridge Billabong High International School - The School of Thought, in Mulund, Mumbai. This is the 4th Billabong High International School in Mumbai and 25th in India.

Situated in the heart of Mulund West, the state-of-the-art campus is designed to inspire innovation with fluidic and collaborative learning spaces such as Maker Labs, Visual & Performing Arts Arenas, a Pottery & Sculpting Studio, a 350-seater multipurpose auditorium and tech-enabled classrooms. It is among the few schools in India that are on the way to being an Apple distinguished school. The sports amenities encompass fully equipped zones for fencing, archery, jiu jitsu, in addition to basketball, and football.

The school will offer the Cambridge Curriculum (CAIE) from Nursery up to Grade 12 and has a carefully researched and curated learning framework comprising contemporary teaching-learning techniques such as Socratic Dialogue, Inquiry-Based Learning, Collaborative Learning, Field-Based Learning, and Case Study Methods. These techniques will be delivered through age-appropriate learning plans.

The curriculum at Billabong High International School is meticulously crafted to foster creativity, ideation, and implementation. The goal is to build the 'mindset of an innovator' in every learner. Programs include a host of unique thought-shaping programs, such as a dedicated Critical Thinking Program designed & developed by a global critical thinking expert, Maker and STEM Programs. Students will engage in a dedicated Outdoor Adventure Sports Program and Outbound Education Programs. A dedicated Career Guidance Cell and a Senior School Program will offer students university application & placement assistance, summer school programs, career counselling and student profile building. Centrally located in Mulund, the school campus also will be accessible to parents from the Airoli, Powai and Ghatkopar corridor.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Natasha Mehta, Head of Academic Research and Development at Lighthouse Learning, said, "It is a proud moment for us as we reimagine learning in a culture of innovation with this flagship school. As educators, we understand that in today's rapidly evolving world, success will belong to those seeking creative solutions to challenges. We are confident that Billabong High International School Mulund will be a beacon of thoughtful learning and creative thinking for students. Learners will greatly benefit from the pedagogy, curriculum, and contemporary programs that work together to instil the 'mindset of an innovator', early on. We are looking forward to offering parents and children a world-class schooling environment, powered by innovation."

For more information, visit www.billabonghighschool.com, www.lighthouse-learning.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor