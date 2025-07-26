Bima Sakhi Yojana to create 2 crore Lakhpati Didis in India: Minister

New Delhi, July 26 Calling Bima Sakhi Yojana a powerful example of social security and women empowerment, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said it is expected to create 2 crore Lakhpati Didis in India.

The ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) was launched in December 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in line with the government’s commitment to empower women and boost their financial inclusion.

“The ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ is a strong platform for women’s entrepreneurship and financial independence. It reflects our commitment to realising the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ set forth by Prime Minister Modi,” Chouhan said.

He emphasised that the scheme aims to economically empower rural women.

“By August 15, the number of Lakhpati Didis in the country would reach 2 crore (20 million) across India,” Chouhan said.

'Lakhpati Didi' refers to a woman member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) who earns an income of Rs 1 lakh or more per year.

Chouhan also said that the Ministry of Rural Development has entered into an important partnership with LIC to realise the government’s ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ mission.

Under the financial inclusion initiative of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, trained women from SHGs across the country will be appointed as ‘Bima Sakhis’ at the Gram Panchayat level.

“We have accomplished the historic launch of the ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This scheme is not only a major step towards women’s empowerment but also towards providing economic security to rural and semi-urban India. The central government is committed to making every woman in the country self-reliant and economically strong.”

Within this inclusive insurance ecosystem, Bima Sakhis are not only expanding access to insurance schemes but are also delivering trust-based services to the last mile.

The Minister further mentioned that this initiative aligns with key government priorities and reinforces schemes such as Jan-Dhan Se Jan Suraksha, Digital India, and women's skill development. Contributing to disaster protection as well, this scheme will act as a financial shield for rural families in disaster-affected areas.

“Bima Sakhis are not just insurance agents but pioneers of social change. They are carrying the torch of financial security to every village, as a result of which villages are becoming economically stronger and women more self-reliant,” Chouhan stated.

He urged all states and partner organisations to join this people’s movement and help take the ‘Bima Sakhi Yojana’ to every village and every household.

