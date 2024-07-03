BIMTECH Welcomes 480 Students for the 37th Commencement Day

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading B-School in India, is proud to announce the commencement of new academic session (2024-26), opening its doors to over 480 young and talented minds. The students are enrolled in BIMTECH's four two-year full-time programs, PGDM, PGDM (International Business), PGDM (Insurance Business Management), and PGDM (Retail Management).

The 37th "Deeksharambh" ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Abhishek Tiwary, Senior Vice President & Global Head - HR (BPS), Tech Mahindra Ltd. & Global HR Head (designate) KPMG Delivery Network (KDN), Guest of Honour, Maj. Gen. Rajesh Kumar Jha, AVSM (Retd.), Director (Personnel), NEEPCO Ltd., Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, and Dr. Pankaj Priya, Dy. Director and Dean-Academics, BIMTECH.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, while introducing the new batch of PGDMs with the institute's rich history said, "It is a proud moment for us today to witness this ambitious group of diverse students embark on a transformative journey with us. Looking ahead, the futuristic jobs/positions will require business leaders who are handy with technology, and demonstrate adaptability & creativity. Therefore, we are investing in both hard and soft infrastructure. It has been our endeavor to provide our students with every opportunity that a management student can dream of. Recently, we have revised our curriculum in a significant manner with a large component of experiential learning. We have signed a MoU with Singapore University, we are in a discussion with a US-based company to start a center of excellence in block chain, and we are also in discussion with Bloomberg to set up a Finance Lab."

Imparting wisdom to the in-coming batch of 2024-2026, Dr. Abhishek Tiwary advised the students, "The road ahead is exhilarating and demanding. Focus on the core skills, befriend data and technology and most importantly ask quality questions. Get out of your comfort zones and build networks. My message to you is just enjoy the process and before you solve the world's problems, indulge in some self-care. Be bold, be curious, and be the change-makers the world needs. "

Addressing the newcomers during his commencement speech, Maj. Gen. Rajesh Kumar Jha said, "I'm humbled to be amongst the future leaders. Everything is a workplace and each one of you is a leader. Learn to work in pressure and be adaptable. I believe leaders should be authentic and have a strong character, for authenticity is the cornerstone of a good leader. Success will not come to your doorstep. Do not despair if there is a failure. Embrace humility with grace and do not forget the sacrifices and contributions of your parents. "

This year's boost in the enrollment number showcased, a relatively balanced gender distribution displaying the unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse academic environment. The new batch includes students from domicile regions, highlighting BIMTECH's national appeal. The institute witnessed students joining from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Punjab, as well as significant representation from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Assam.

The new student body reflects a rich diversity of academic backgrounds with strong representation from different graduation streams. The programs offered by the institute attract aspiring candidates from Commerce, Engineering, Science, Humanities, Management and other fields underscoring the interdisciplinary nature of the institute's offerings.

Inspired by its founder late Basant Kumar Birla, BIMTECH pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH proudly holds the 48th position in the Management Category in NIRF-National Institutional Ranking Framework 2023 and secures the 17th rank among the top private B-Schools in India, as per Business Today-MDRA Best B-Schools Ranking 2023. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 7000 individuals.

For More Information: https://www.bimtech.ac.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor