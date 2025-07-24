Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala Plans to Expand its Footprint in North, East & West India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: House of Bindu, the flagship beverage vertical under SG Corporates, and the powerhouse behind Karnataka's most loved carbonated ethnic beverage - Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala - is ready to go National. Backed by ambitious growth targets and an aggressive go-to-market strategy, the brand is poised to disrupt the Indian ethnic beverage space with a high-impact rollout spanning Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Delhi-NCR region.

-Targets ₹1000 Cr Revenue by Tapping into India's Ethnic Beverage Potential

- Multi-Region Rollout Set to Capture Key FMCG Growth Corridors targeting presence in 5 lac retail outlets

With an eye on 5 lakh retail touchpoints, the company is unleashing a comprehensive market expansion plan that includes a robust multi-channel distribution model, significant trade marketing investments, and a differentiated regional palate-first brand positioning.

Strategic Thrust: Scaling with Precision & Purpose

SG Corporates has set an audacious revenue goal of ₹1000 crore, driven by pan-India penetration of its ethnic-flavoured carbonated beverages and juices in next 3 years. Riding on the strong consumer shift towards regional flavours and nostalgia-driven consumption, the brand is positioned to leverage its deep South Indian success into a nationwide narrative.

To support this momentum, a dedicated sales force of over 400 professionals has been mobilized to onboard distributors, scale general trade and modern trade presence, and ensure last-mile connectivity through super stockists and channel partners.

Manufacturing Backbone & Supply Chain Synergy

To ensure real-time fulfillment and maintain freshness of product deliveries, SG Corporates has partnered with manufacturing facilities in North and East India, reducing lead times and enhancing market responsiveness. This complements its existing state-of-the-art production hubs in Puttur, Sangareddy, and Visakhapatnam, fortifying its pan-India manufacturing capabilities.

Ethnic Beverages: A Rising Star in the Indian Beverage Market

According to Mr. Sathya Shankar, Managing Director - SG Corporates, "The Indian ethnic beverage market is at an inflection point and we see a massive market opportunity for brands that offer authentic, flavour-rich, homegrown options. Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala isn't just a drinkit's a sentiment rooted in India's culinary identity. As the original Jeera Drink, our expansion strategy is aimed at tapping into this emotional resonance nationwide and bringing our products closer to customers."

Product Portfolio: Flavour-Led Innovation

House of Bindu is no longer just about Fizz Jeera Masala. Its evolving portfolio is designed to address diverse consumption occasions and preferences across geographies:

-Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs): Bindu Fizz Jeera Masala, Bindu Ginger, Limite, Limonast, Salt Soda

-Fruit-Based Beverages: Sipon Litchi, Guava, Strawberry, Apple, Kokum

-Fizzy Fruit Drinks: Fruzon Green Apple, Fizzy Orange, Fizzy Strawberry

-Energy Drinks: B-HOT Energy

-Snacking Range (SnakUp): Chips, Namkeens, Puffs, Chilly Wheels, and innovative regional flavours

Retail Footprint: Expanding Across Formats

Already a household name across Southern India, Bindu products enjoy strong retail traction across modern trade giants such as DMart, Reliance Retail, Metro Cash & Carry, More, MK Retail, and Rathnadeep. The national rollout will intensify both general trade and modern trade coverage in newly targeted Tier I and II cities.

Legacy Built on Taste, Trust & Tradition

Rooted in the entrepreneurial vision of Mr. Sathya Shankar, SG Corporates has evolved from humble beginnings in 1987 to a diversified FMCG powerhouse. From starting as an auto spare parts retailer to launching Bindu Mineral Water in 2002, the brand's journey mirrors India's own consumer evolution - where trust, tradition, and taste drive loyalty.

With 20+ warehouses, 1,500+ distributors, and a retail footprint spanning over 2,00,000 active outlets, SG Corporates has built one of South India's most agile and responsive FMCG supply chains.

Vision 2030: From Regional Star to National Icon

With its expansion strategy in motion, House of Bindu is set to redefine "Indian refreshment" by bringing authentic, emotionally resonant beverages to the mainstream. Backed by agile supply chains, strong channel partnerships, and consumer-first innovation, the company's vision is to emerge as India's most loved homegrown beverage branddelivering not just taste, but the "pure taste of happiness."

