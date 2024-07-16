Bingo Tedhe Medhe Joins Hands with Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) as Principal Partner

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16: Bingo Tedhe Medhe, a leading snack brand, has joined hands with The Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) as the principal partner. The aim of this partnership is to promote kabaddi across the state as well as to elevate kabaddi to new heights of popularity and excellence in Uttar Pradesh, ensuring that fans and players can get the experience of excitement and competitive spirit throughout the league season. The UPKL is going on at Noida indoor stadium and with Bingo Tedhe Medhe's support, the league promises to deliver an unforgettable season.

"We are very grateful to have Bingo Tedhe Medhe as our esteemed sponsor partner. Their commitment and generosity for this league is truly valuable for us, and we are deeply thankful for their support. We wish to keep this commitment for the ongoing league as well." said UPKL owner Sambhav Jain.

Popular among people Bingo Tedhe Medhe is a household name in India for their tasty snacks and their partnership with UPKL signifies a shared vision to promote kabaddi and talent of kabaddi in the state. With their support, UPKL is set to deliver an unforgettable season.

