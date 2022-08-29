Binocs Portfolio Tracking Dashboard - All you need to know

Binocs provides its users with a portfolio tracking feature that lets users understand the net value of their crypto investments. Portfolio tracking includes a range of features right from crypto tokens to even margin trading and derivative contracts.

Crypto traders and investors can see all their investments on a single unified platform. That means users don't need to sign in and out of multiple exchanges and wallets to know how their overall crypto investments are doing. They can see the latest values on the Binocs platform itself.

Why is a portfolio tracker needed?

The idea of a portfolio tracker is to know how your investment decisions are playing out. Most exchanges and wallets provide portfolio trackers for their investments but they're limited to just one platform. This means users need to calculate their overall investments across the crypto sector manually.

Binocs is a one-stop-shop for your needs. Users can integrate their transactions on the platform and Binocs calculates their tax liability easily. Binocs also offers the portfolio tracking features wherein users can get an overview for their entire distributed crypto portfolio.

With the Binocs portfolio tracking interface users can know how their overall crypto portfolio is doing across multiple exchanges and platforms. Once the user integrates all their transactions on Binocs, the dashboard will give an overview of the performance of the crypto portfolio.

What are the features of Portfolio Tracking on Binocs?

The portfolio tracking interface on Binocs is an all-in-one solution software for all needs. Right from knowing the net value of assets to unrealised gains and losses, users will be able to have a birds-eye view of their crypto holdings.

1. Realized and Unrealised Gains and Losses Users can view their realized gains or losses on the dashboard and the tax implications of these transactions. In the case of open positions and other assets, users can know the daily value of their unrealised gains and losses. All these numbers will be available on the dashboard, which is simple to understand and infer.

Users can also see their realized and unrealised positions based on singular assets and how those assets are performing overall.

2. Crypto Portfolio Allocation If there is one mantra in investing it's diversification. With the portfolio allocation interface, users can understand how diversified their crypto portfolio is. Users will be able to see the break up of their portfolio in crypto tokens, open positions in margin and derivative trading, smart contracts and so on. This overview can help users analyze their crypto portfolio and make better investment decisions.

3. Portfolio performance to the benchmark Investors and traders have one goal when it comes to investing. To beat the benchmark and make additional profits. With the Binocs portfolio tracking dashboard, users can compare their crypto investments to benchmarks such as BTC and ETH. They can see how their investments performed in relation to the large-cap crypto tokens.

Users can also see situations wherein if investors invested all their money in ETH or BTC, how would the portfolio have fared to date. All these visualizations can help users understand how to best optimize their crypto portfolio.

4. Get an overview of taxable income with a breakup of assets Users can know the final net tax liability they need to pay on their crypto transactions. There is also an option to filter out the transactions according to assets such as derivative trades, airdrops, staking and crypto tokens. This way users can know how their different asset classes have performed and what their tax liability is given their transactions.

Users can also infer how to efficiently trade in the future to reduce their tax liability and ensure the trades are profitable.

At the same time, users can understand their leverage at an overall level and individual position level too. This shows their risk exposure and what other steps can be taken for better risk management.

5. Overall performance The end goal of every investment is to have profits and grow your wealth over time. With the binocs portfolio tracking interface, users can understand the overall performance of their portfolio and know the value of their portfolio at the start of the year and the value of the portfolio currently.

The binocs portfolio tracker is easy to read and understand. All the graphs and values are depicted via charts, bar graphs and other visuals making it easy for any user to understand their current standings.

How to access the Binocs Portfolio Tracker

All users who sign up on Binocs have access to the portfolio tracking features. As soon as a user logs in on the Binocs interface, there is an option to access > Portfolio Tracker

Once the user clicks on it, users can play around with the dashboard and select the assets they want to get an overview of and so on. The dashboard is interactive and users can see their realized gains, net tax liability, asset allocation and so on.

All in all, it's a single dashboard for all things crypto portfolio related!

