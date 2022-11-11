Binod Kanoria Children's Book Awards announced

The Binod Kanoria Foundation's Directors are thrilled to announce the first Binod Kanoria Awards for Children's Literature on November 10, 2022, in Mumbai.

- Sushil Shukl is the winner of the Binod Kanoria Children's Book Award for Hindi Early Readers, 2021-2022, for his book Yeh Sara Ujala Suraj Ka, published by the Eklavya Foundation

- Priya Kuriyan and Rajiv Eipe are the joint winners of the Binod Kanoria Children's Book Award for Illustrations, 2021-22, for their respective works, Beauty is Missing ad Dugga, both of which were published by Pratham Books.

- Priya Kuriyan is the winner of Binod Kanoria Children's Book Award for English Early Readers, 2021-22, whose book Beauty is Missing, published by Pratham Books.

- Mandira Shah is the winner of the Binod Kanoria Children's Award for English Middle Grade for Children of a Hidden Land, published by Speaking Tiger.

The awards will be presented at the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai Litfest at the NCPA, Mumbai on November 12, 2022 at 10:30am.

Speaking of the awards, Nirbhay Kanoria, Founder, The BK Awards, said, "There are some really talented authors in India who write specifically for children, but they don't receive the credit they deserve. So, it's a project that I've started in honour of my grandfather to recognise authors, and through it, I aim to improve the literary landscape for all Indian children's authors."

The Binod Kanoria Awards for Children's Literature has been set up in honour of Shree Binod Kanoria, a Mumbai industrialist who loved children and books. It celebrates the best of original Indian children's writing and illustration. The award recognises that high-quality creative content for children has an important role to play in a child's life. And that children's literature is a unique and valuable space in the literary field that merits an exclusive award tailored specifically for this genre.

The award will include a cash prize with a citation as a much-needed incentive to create original works of high-quality writing and illustration. We believe that such an award will encourage the creators of children's literature to aspire to greater creative heights. We will also help children and parents chose books that will support the reading habit and help expand the market for Indian children's books.

Each of the awards are judged by a jury of three drawn from the most experienced and respected names in children's publishing, education and library/reading professionals.

This year the jury for the English Early and Middle Grade comprised: Anushka Ravishankar, Children's Author and Editor; Anita Roy, Children's Author and Editor; and Dalbir Kaur Madan, Library and Reading Specialist.

The Hindi jury comprised Shree Arun Kamal, Hindi Poet and Sahitya Akademi Award winner; Sonika Kaushik, Educationist and Literacy Reading Specialist; and Kamlesh Joshi, Teacher Educator, Azim Premji Foundation.

The Illustrator Awards jury comprises Sushil Shukla, Founder and editor Ektara Foundation; Indrapramit Roy, Artist and Professor of Fine Arts MS University Baroda; and Shilpa Ranade, Animator, designer and Professor at the IDC, IIT, Mumbai.

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor