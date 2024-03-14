Biotech Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh to Focus on Knowledge Exchange and Collaboration

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 14: Startup Mahakumbh, the premier event uniting the Indian startup ecosystem, is proud to announce the inclusion of a Biotech Pavilion in its upcoming edition. This pavilion marks a significant step in fostering innovation and collaboration within the biotechnology sector, offering a platform for startups to showcase their groundbreaking solutions and connect with industry experts. Distinguished keynote speakers from the industry will share their insights, providing a holistic view of the current landscape and future trends. Interactive discussions and workshops led by seasoned experts in the biotech and healthtech domains will offer invaluable learning experiences for attendees.

Taslimarif Saiyed, Director and CEO of C-CAMP and lead for the Biotech Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh, expressed excitement about the pavilion's potential impact. "The Biotech Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh will serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration within the biotechnology sector," said Saiyed. "We are thrilled to provide startups with a platform to showcase their innovations, connect with industry experts, and access the resources they need to succeed."

The key speakers and mentors at the Biotech pavilion include:

* Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director, BIRAC

* Dr Vijay Chandru, Co-founder, Strand Lifesciences

* Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO & Director, C-CAMP

* Dr Ezhil Subbian, CEO & Co-Founder, String Bio

* Dr Anand Anandkumar, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Bugworks Research India Pvt Ltd

* Dr Neeraj Jain, Country Director - India, Director - Growth Operations, Asia, Middle East and Europe, PATH

* Sriram Natarajan, Founder Director & CEO, Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd

* Krishna Mohan Puvvada, Regional President - Middle East, India, and Africa, Novonesis

* Guhesh Ramanathan, CEO, IIM Visakhapatnam FIELD

* Dr Anu Acharya, Founder and CEO, Mapmygenome

* Dr Malathi Lakshmikumaran, Executive Director, Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys

The Biotech Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh will feature a range of exclusive sessions and networking opportunities tailored to the needs of biotech startups. Highlights of the pavilion include:

* Specialized Go-To-Market Strategies Session: Tailored sessions focusing on national and international market outreach strategies, essential for biotech startups aiming to scale their business globally.

* Exclusive Reverse Pitches: Investors from the Biotech and Pharma sector will engage in reverse pitches, offering valuable insights and potential funding opportunities to participating startups.

* One-on-One Mentoring: Personalized mentoring sessions on Intellectual Property Rights and Legal Advisory, providing startups with crucial guidance on protecting their innovations and navigating legal challenges.

* Networking Opportunities: The pavilion will provide direct access to industry leaders, heads of R&D Labs, investors, and fellow startups, fostering valuable connections and collaborations.

With the purpose of enabling handshakes and connecting startups with a spectrum of inventors such as VCs, angel investors, family offices, and HNIs- as well as potential corporate partners, Startup Mahakumbh is expected to host 2000+ startups, 50+ unicorns, 10+ thematic pavilions, 1000+ investors, 300+ incubators & accelerators, 3000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, and 50,000+ business visitors over the span of three days.

