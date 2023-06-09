Bird ExecuJet Airport Services named as sole General Aviation Facility (GAF) for Air Expo India 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 9: Bird ExecuJet Airport Services Private Limited was named the sole General Aviation Facility for aircraft operating during the upcoming Air Expo India 2023 next December at New Delhi International Airport.

Bird ExecuJet will offer its world-class General Aviation Facility (GAF) to the passengers, crew, engineers, aircraft etc. Bird ExecuJet will also arrange customs and immigration services at its FBO. The GAF of Bird ExecuJet offers various services, including car parking, meeting rooms, food & beverages, common guest areas, aircraft parking, and Aircraft Display Areas coordination during the Air Expo India 2023. The GAF also comprises a world-class, fully equipped MRO Hangar offering various MRO Services through a well-trained team of AMEs, Technicians etc.

The Air Expo India 2023 is set to welcome a range of general aviation aircraft, from single engines to heavy business jets worldwide. Air Expo India will take place over three days from 6th to 8th December 2023. It will welcome exhibitors and delegates worldwide, representing local and international aviation companies, owners, operators, suppliers and media.

* Bird ExecuJet has been approved as a channel partner for Honeywell Avionics in India and neighbouring countries.

* Approval on Honeywell engines/APU is under process.

* Bird ExecuJet has technical ties with Dallas Airmotive & H+S Aviation to provide engine/APU support and for all Bendix King products

Delhi, being the national capital, has a significant advantage in showcasing this segment since Delhi serves as a central gateway for both domestic and international destinations.

Air Expo India will also focus on the latest trends, training and recruitment within the aviation industry - Empower through training.

With over 45+ years of experience in India, Bird Group is amongst the industry's largest and most diversified entities. With businesses as diverse as pioneering back-office processing to being the representative for many of the world's leading airlines, from managing the backbone of the technological framework for airline IT and distribution to managing crucial relationships of international service providers, Bird Group has ensured that a comprehensive portfolio of service offering has been created to add value to an extensive client base and add new potential customers. Today Bird Group's core business includes Information Technology, Travel & Aviation Services, Hospitality, Luxury Retail and Education.

ExecuJet is a leading Global Business Aviation organization offering diverse services, including aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft completions management and fixed base operations. ExecuJet manages over 166 business jets worldwide under the most stringent safety standards. Its commercial fleet is operated under the regulatory umbrella of six regional civil aviation-issued air operating certificates (AOCs). ExecuJet operates in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and is part of the Luxaviation Group.

Air Expo India targets general aviation exhibitors who will come together on a static area. The space will accommodate 50 aircraft ranging in size from single and twin-engine models to private jets. The show format will reflect the approach organised by Adone Events at Abu Dhabi Air Expo, France Air Expo and African Air Expo, which offers exhibits next to the runway enabling manufacturers to present their entire range of aircraft.

Delhi International Airport Limited will host the event at the Delhi Airport.

For more information:

Arun BARATHI

arun@airexpo.in

