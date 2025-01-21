Birla Fertility & IVF Lajpat Nagar Centre Celebrates Three Years of Redefining Fertility Care

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: Birla Fertility & IVF, one of India's top three and fastest-growing fertility and IVF chains, celebrated the third anniversary of its Lajpat Nagar fertility centre in Delhi, marking the clinic's years of excellence and compassionate care. The celebration at the centre became even more special with the presence of parents and children who had fulfilled their parenthood dreams with Birla Fertility & IVF. The happy couples shared their heartfelt stories of resilience and gratitude, expressing thanks for the emotional support and medical care they received throughout their journey. The gathering further witnessed fruitful conversations around reproductive health, fertility and the need for more people to be aware of the solutions available.

With the aim of making high-quality fertility care more accessible and impactful, Birla Fertility and IVF launched its centre in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi in 2022. In the last three years of operations, the centre has achieved significant success in addressing complex cases such as recurrent implantation challenges, unexplained infertility, and other fertility concerns. The centre also serves a high number of international patients, further highlighting the world-class fertility care provided by Birla Fertility & IVF.

On the occasion, Abhishek Aggrawal, CEO, Birla Fertility & IVF, remarked, "At Birla Fertility & IVF, our commitment is to provide comprehensive fertility care, with an unwavering focus on patient-centered support through innovation, advanced technology, and personalised treatment plans that cater to the unique needs of each individual. Our Lajpat Nagar centre is a prime example of this vision, featuring a state-of-the-art lab equipped with the latest technology, which has consistently delivered exceptional outcomes and compassionate care over the past three years. The success of this centre highlights the strength of our dedicated team and our commitment to offering world-class fertility solutions."

Highlighting the successful journey of the centre, Dr Muskaan Chhabra, Consultant & Centre Head, Birla Fertility & IVF Lajpat Nagar, said, "Helping couples and individuals achieve their dreams of parenthood is deeply rewarding; it's incredibly fulfilling to witness the joy of parents who finally hold their baby in their arms after years of struggle. At Birla Fertility & IVF, we understand the emotional and physical toll that fertility issues can take on families, and we are committed to providing not just advanced treatments but also emotional support. Over the past three years, our Lajpat Nagar centre has become a trusted partner, offering personalised care tailored to everyone's unique journey. We have successfully assisted numerous international patients, further demonstrating our commitment to delivering compassionate, high-quality care."

She further added "We have a wide portfolio of reproductive health and wellness services, including IVF, egg freezing, ICSI, PGS (Preimplantation Genetic Screening), along with specialised offerings for PCOS, cervical cancer screening, sexual health, ensuring that each patient receives the best treatment option available."

About Birla Fertility & IVF

Birla Fertility & IVF, a CK Birla Healthcare company is part of the USD 3 billion CK Birla Group. CK Birla Healthcare operates CK Birla Hospital, a nation-wide chain of multi-disciplinary hospitals and Birla Fertility & IVF, a comprehensive fertility solutions company. It started its operation in 2020, and in the last 4 years of its launch, it has expanded its network to 50 centres across 37 cities and 18 states.

With its proposition of 'All Heart, All Science,' Birla Fertility & IVF brings care into the science of conception. It is committed to transforming the future of fertility globally, through outstanding clinical outcomes, research, innovation, and compassionate care.

Birla Fertility & IVF offers comprehensive and specialized fertility treatments like in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), Intracytoplasmic-Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Frozen Embryo Transfer

(FET), Blastocyst Culture, Male and Female Infertility treatments, Cancer Fertility Preservation, Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS) and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD).

Birla Fertility & IVF has been awarded the IHW Silver Award for Excellence in ART & IVF 2024, ET Healthworld.com National Fertility Awards 2024 -IVF/Fertility Chain of the Year (East), and IVF Clinic of Year (East) for its unparalleled services and contributions in the field.

About CK Birla Group

The CK Birla Group, with a revenue of over USD 3 billion, is an Indian multinational conglomerate. With over 35,000 employees, the group operates 52 manufacturing facilities across India and the world, with a presence in diverse sectors including technology, automotive, home and building, and healthcare.

The CK Birla Group continuously adapts to stay ahead in a changing world. By harnessing technology and investing in people and digital transformation, the Group consistently remains agile and delivers profitable growth. Viewing value creation through a global lens, our companies operate without borders.

The CK Birla Group companies include Birlasoft Limited, GMMCO Limited, National Engineering Industries Limited (manufacturer of NBC Bearings), Orient Cement Limited, HIL Limited, Orient Electric Limited, CK Birla Healthcare Private Limited (CK Birla Hospitals and Birla Fertility & IVF), Orient Paper & Industries Limited, AVTEC Limited and Neosym Industry Limited.

