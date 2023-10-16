Bisleri Continues Its #CarryYourGame Campaign with Five Indian Super League Teams

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Bisleri, India's leading packaged drinking water, has forged an exciting partnership with five teams of the prestigious Indian Super League (ISL) as the Official Hydration partner. The five prominent ISL teams include Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa. The ongoing league promises to captivate football enthusiasts for the next six months, culminating in April 2024.

Bisleri has introduced limited edition bottles starting with Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa. Football aficionados in Kerala can look forward to collecting these special-edition bottles featuring images of Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, and Jeakson Singh from the Kerala Blasters FC squad. Meanwhile, in the scenic state of Goa, football enthusiasts will be treated to limited-edition bottles featuring Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, and Brandon Fernandes, all representing the fervent spirit of FC Goa. These collectible bottles will be made available in two SKUs - 500ml and 1ltr.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to bring the exciting world of football to our consumers with our association with five of the most popular teams of Indian Super League. The partnership reflects Bisleri's commitment to nurturing Indian sports and celebrating exceptional talent within the country. The association is part of our larger campaign #CarryYourGame that celebrates the love for sports and highlights the importance of hydration in everyday life."

Talking about the collaboration crafted by the agency, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head - West, North and East, Wavemaker India said, "Wavemaker is thrilled to facilitate the first-ever partnership for Bisleri as the official hydration partner for 5 Indian Super League teams. #CarryYourGame campaign is all about encouraging individuals to make hydration an integral part of their daily life, including sports. Whether you are a professional athlete, a weekend warrior, or someone who enjoys an occasional game of football or a jog in the park, Bisleri believes that hydration should never be overlooked. In the dynamic world of sports and marketing, partnerships like these exemplify the power of synergy."

As the Official Hydration Partner, Bisleri is poised to provide players with the vital hydration that athletes require to excel on and off the field, which supports them in exuberating peak performance. The association will be further promoted through a comprehensive digital campaign. The multifaceted campaign will encompass initiatives like player-focused content shared across various social media platforms. Fans will get a glimpse of exclusive shots of their favourite star players from each partnering team. These initiatives collectively strengthen Bisleri's dedication to enhancing the fan experience and its role in promoting football in India.

So, stay tuned for an exhilarating football season as Bisleri join forces with the five popular teams to celebrate the spirit of the game and the importance of staying hydrated for peak performance.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

