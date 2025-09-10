Bisleri International, LAHDC and Ladakh Marathon Restore a 12 Lakh Litre Water Reservoir in Ladakh's Nubra Valley

NewsVoir

Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 10: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water company, inaugurated the third reservoir, restored in Nubra Valley, Ladakh, under its flagship initiative, Project Nayi Umeed. The reservoir, with a capacity to hold nearly 12 lakh (or 1.2 million) litres of water, has been repaired and restored to ensure a reliable irrigation supply for farming communities in the region.

The initiative was launched in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, with the Ladakh Marathon acting as the implementing agency. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shri Rigzen Lundup, Councillor - Tegar Constituency.

The restored reservoir is connected to the Lakjung Irrigation Canal, which originates from the Shyok River and runs for approximately 14 kilometers. The canal provides critical irrigation to three major villages, stretching from Lakjung Trith up to Sumoor Village, and supports around 7,000 kanals (875 acres) of farmland. By ensuring a steady water supply, this project is expected to benefit 300 hundred farming families and strengthen the agricultural production in the Nubra Valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. K. Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, said, "Ensuring water security is critical for communities that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The restoration of the third reservoir in Nubra Valley represents another step forward in strengthening agricultural resilience and empowering farming families in Ladakh. With every project under Nayi Umeed, we aim to provide long-term sustainable solutions that help secure livelihoods, support food security, and bring enduring prosperity to the region."

Adding his perspective, Shri Rigzen Lundup, Councillor - Tegar Constituency, said, "Communities in Ladakh face increasing challenges due to rising temperatures and fluctuating snowfall, which reduce the availability of water for irrigation. In this context, restoration of the reservoir is a significant achievement that directly addresses our water needs. We are grateful for Bisleri's continued commitment to Nubra Valley, and this project will enhance agricultural productivity and improve the lives of our farming families."

Further, Shri Chewang Motup, Founder & CEO, Ladakh Marathon mentioned, "As an implementing agency, we are proud to collaborate with Bisleri and LAHDC, Leh, in bringing this project to life. The restored reservoir not only ensures water availability but also showcases the power of partnerships in building climate-resilient communities in Ladakh."

This marks the third successful reservoir restoration project by Bisleri in Nubra Valley. Previously, in 2023 & 2024, the company restored reservoirs in Sumoor Village, benefitting over 200 households and ensuring irrigation for vast agricultural lands.

These initiatives carried out under Project Nayi Umeed, a part of the Bisleri Greener Promise philosophy, which underscores the company's dedication to combating climate change, ensuring access to safe and healthy water, and creating a robust circular economy. To date, Project Nayi Umeed has built or restored 336 check dams, harvesting nearly 28 billion litres of water, benefiting over 64,362 farmers family members across India, and irrigated more than 20,878 acres of land.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor