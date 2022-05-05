Bitget introduces the Upgraded BGB Token

Leading global derivatives exchange - Bitget, today announced the latest evolution of BGB - the platform token of Bitget.

As Bitget continues to develop and expand as a platform, there has also been plenty of development in the platform's tokenomics. BGB is an upgraded platform token for Bitget's users to access all types of functionality through one single platform and one single token.

The vision behind the new BGB is to connect the vast world of crypto by bridging the gap in cross-chain technologies, which is driven by the belief that the crypto ecosystem should be simple, secure, and accessible for everyone around the world. More than just a token, BGB will be a seamless and vibrant Web3-ecosystem for all crypto holdings, community tokens, NFTs, Defi applications, and much more.

Commenting on this launch, CEO of Bitget, Sandra Lou said, "The brand new and upgraded BGB represents this dynamic and innovative ecosystem at Bitget, which is ever-evolving and expanding, which explains why this update is necessary to be on par with our rapid development."

She continued to add, "These ongoing and expanding gaps fit Bitget's brand appeal and product value. We hope to provide a bridge for the whole divided world (physical, social, and crypto), from one side to the other, from pain to hope. It is our hope that BGB will be able to live out our vision to connect worlds, to connect cultures, to connect applications and to connect users. Our goal is to leverage BGB to create a vibrant ecosystem that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto."

You can refer to our BGB whitepaper to learn more about the advantages of BGB.

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralised finance in 2021 with a 500-strong workforce spanning over 20 countries.

For more information, please visit:

Official website:Telegram: Twitter: LinkedIn:

This story is provided by PR Newswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor