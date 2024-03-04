Biz Students meet alumni of Jai Hind, get career lessons

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: On February 24, 2024, Jai Hind College (Autonomous) commemorated its 75th Anniversary with the inauguration of the Family Managed Business Hub an initiative by the Bachelors of Management Studies, marking a significant milestone in its history. The launch event featured a pioneering Networking Meet, drawing students and esteemed alumni engaged in family businesses from across the nation.

Among the distinguished attendees was Mrs. Pooja Choudary, the owner and founder of Infinity Cars Pvt. Ltd., who graced the occasion by showcasing the BMW 6GT and sharing her entrepreneurial journey. Choudary's inspiring narrative highlighted the importance of seizing opportunities, motivating students to embrace the opportunities that come their way.

Also in attendance was Sam Samaya, the owner and founder of the USA skincare brand Vitamins Sea & Beauty, who travelled from Washington DC to share insights into his business growth and personal journey. Mr. Samaya's discussion encompassed the challenges of international relocation and underscored the significance of teamwork in achieving success

The Networking Meet commenced with addresses from Dr. Vijay Dabholkar, the Principal of Jai Hind College, Dr. Rakhi Sharma, Head of the Management Department, and Aasiyah Gheewala, Student Secretary, alongside esteemed Chief Guests. Following the speeches, attendees engaged in networking over high tea, facilitating the exchange of ideas, experiences, and knowledge among current and future family business owners.

This unique event provided a platform for participants to share their expertise and learnings, fostering collaboration and innovation within the family business community. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to revisit cherished memories through activities such as a write-up banner and a photo wall, adding a nostalgic touch to the occasion.

The founding team, comprising Usman Gheewala, Hormuz Hansotia, Yogansh Banthia, Chinkal Tulsiani, Trisha Kanuga, Ishika Somani, and Adit Patel played a pivotal role in bringing the Family Managed Business Hub to fruition. Their dedication and vision have laid the foundation for future generations of entrepreneurs to thrive and succeed.

