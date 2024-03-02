"Black Day" for Indian Internet: Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal Reacts to Google Taking down Indian Apps from Play Store

Google has removed many popular apps from Play Store. This includes around a dozen apps including Kuku FM, Shaadi, Naukri, 99acres, STAGEdoting and Matrimony. There has been a strong reaction from the founders of the companies on this action of Google. He has expressed his surprise that Google has removed his apps in this way.



Founder Anupam Mittal called this day a black day for the Indian Internet. He also called Google the 'New Digital East India' company. Google has decided to remove 10 Indian apps from its Play Store that do not follow its app billing policy. This is the reason for action on apps. Association of Internet and Mobile Companies IAMAI has also come forward in this matter. They have issued a strict advisory to Google. The organization has appealed to Google to stop removing Indian apps from the Play Store. Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of InfoAge, commented that Google has taken this step to implement the app billing policy for Indian developers. After the Supreme Court's interim order in a case against Google's app policy, InfoAge's Naukri and 99acres apps were following Google's app policy since February 9. Despite this, it has been removed from the Google Play Store, he said.

What did Anupam Mittal say?



Today is a black day for Indian internet. Google has removed major apps from its app store. Another matter is the pending case in the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the Supreme Court. Google's false narrative shows that they have little respect for India. This is a new Digital East India Company. Anupam Mittal said that this should be stopped.



Action without warning

It is surprising that Google has suddenly deleted the app without any prior notice. Despite the pending court case, due to Google's strict strategy, we are left with no choice but to follow their arbitrary policies, commented Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO of dating app QuackQuackin. Most of our user base is on Android. Where more than 25 thousand downloads per day. Google Play Store is the only option for any company existing in the Android ecosystem. This puts not only our app at risk but the entire startup ecosystem, he also mentioned. They have appealed to the Government of India to intervene and protect fair competition.

What is the matter?

This announcement was made on Friday by Google. Google said in a blog post that app developers were given 3 years to implement Google's billing policy. During this period, the developers did not make necessary arrangements for implementation. After that, the developers were also given an extension. She was also of no use. So now we have decided to delete these 10 apps from play store.