Blackstone-Backed International Gemological Institute (IGI) Appoints New Global CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Antwerp [Belgium], August 9: International Gemological Institute ("IGI"), a Blackstone portfolio company, announced that Roland Lorie, current CEO, will step down after spending nearly five decades building the largest network of gemological laboratories and schools worldwide and playing a pivotal role in cementing its reputation as a pioneer in the certification of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, colored stones and finished jewelry. Tehmasp Printer has been appointed as Global CEO of IGI, effective October 1, 2023.

Tehmasp Printer has more than 30 years of experience in managing and leading businesses. He has been with IGI for 24 years, most recently as Managing Director of IGI India, and was instrumental in introducing IGI's grading and certification practices to India's gemstone and jewelry industries.

Roland Lorie, current CEO, said: "Selecting Tehmasp as the new leader of IGI was effortless – he has been with IGI for more than two decades and knows the business inside and out. He brings a commitment to excellence and innovation that can help propel the company into its new chapter. On behalf of my family, we are incredibly proud of the stellar reputation, teams, and trust that we've built over the last 50 years. I feel it's the perfect time to pass on the baton to new leadership, and my best wishes are with Tehmasp."

Printer said: "I am honored to take on this new role, working closely with IGI's management team and Blackstone to continue to support the growth of IGI's footprint and technological capabilities. Roland and the Lorie family have left a lasting legacy for the business, which today has become a world leader in the certification of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and colored stones. I am confident that with Blackstone's scale, expertise, and track record of building phenomenal businesses, IGI can continue to pave innovation in the industry and provide confidence to manufacturers, retailers and consumers around the world."

Founded in 1975 in Antwerp by the Lorie family, IGI is a global leader in independent certification of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry, with a global footprint of 29 laboratories and 18 schools of gemology across 10 countries. IGI is the world's first gemological laboratory to hold ISO accreditation in both natural and lab-grown diamonds. Since 2005, IGI has pioneered the certification of lab-grown diamonds, paving the authentication and standardization of a rapidly growing industry.

