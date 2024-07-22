Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Design Awards 2024 (8th Edition)
New Delhi [India], July 22: Blindwink - India Design Awards 2024, honoured the creative brilliance of Architects & Interior Designers with Ar. Krishna Rao Jaisim & celebrity Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.
Listing The Winners:
1) Most Innovative Architecture & Designing For Commercial & Retail Projects In Chennai - F3 DESIGNS
2) Most Promising Functional & Aesthetic Home Interiors In Hyderabad - The Lotus Studio
3) Innovation & Craftsmanship For Creative Articulation Of Aesthetics & Functionality In Curating Luxury Spaces - Mokshetra Interiors
4) Globally Recognised Architecture & Design Firm For Ultra Luxury Residential, Retail & Hospitality Projects - Rashid Khan Architects Architecture + Design and FK- Enlighten Arch and Interior
5) Most Innovative Green Sustainable Architecture & Design For Luxury Residential & Retail Projects Metricchant Design Attributes Pvt Ltd
6) Luxury Interiors Curated With Exclusive Aesthetics, Functionality & Comfort For Residential Projects Yashas B R (Artyss Design Studio)
7) Internationally Acclaimed Iconic Ancient Indian Temple Architecture, Inlays & Stone Arts Dev Stone Art
8) Most Trusted Construction, Interior & Architecture Firm For Luxury Projects In Bangalore Showy Dream Home Solutions
9) Award Of Design Excellence In Real Estate Speed Infra Developers LLP
10) Best Innovative Business Platform In Infrastructure And Construction Industry Global Infrastructure Business Community - Pallavi Shekar
11) Most Innovative Brand Implementation, Graphics & Signage Company In India ONE AND ONLY BIZ
12) Best Emerging Exterior & Interior Home Design In Karnataka Shree Mahi Developers | Interiors
13) Best - Responsible and Sustainable Designs for Built-Environment Award Ar. Tejaswini Mistri-Kapoor (Inscapes Auroville)
14) Best Bespoke Luxury Interiors Designers For High End Turkey Key Projects In Bangalore MIS Interior
15) Outstanding Architectural Firm for Innovative Designs Studio For Eclectic Architecture India Pvt Ltd
16) Most Creative Home Decor & Designing Company In Bangalore Designs by Esha
17) Best Architect and Interior Design Firm For Hospitality Sector in Odisha Akash Architect & Associates
18) Best Bespoke Neoclassical Architecture & Designing For Hospitality / Restaurant Projects Ar.Sampada Gethe
19) Best Construction & Infrastructure Developers For Corporate & Commercial Projects In Bangalore - Meritus Infrastructure LLP
20) Best Aesthetics & Functional Interiors For Commercial Projects In Tamil Nadu Crown Infrastructure
21) Most Dynamic & Innovative Construction Company In Bangalore RKA Builders
22) Best Standout Timeless Architecture For Luxury Residential Projects In Telangana THE DESIGN
23) Most Promising and Trusted Designing And Turnkey Execution Firm In Surat - Roshan Patel
24) India's Top 10 Premium Door Manufacturers Truewood Door Industries
25) Most Trusted & Customized Human Centric Turnkey Interior Solutions Company In Bangalore HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd
26) Most Elegant Personalized Designing For Luxury Residential Projects In Karnataka Umber Frame Studio
27) IMK Architects - Leading Multidisciplinary Architecture And Design Practice Specialising In Sustainable And Innovative Projects
28) Most Talented Interior Designers For Innovative Articulation of Aesthetics & Functionality In Luxury Space Designing Punam Ambekar Design Studio
29) India's Iconic Architecture & Design Firm 2024 Naren Kuwadekar & Associates
30) Most Promising Interior Designers In Hyderabad Arun Kumar Pemmasani (Combinations)
31) Architecture BRIO - Most Influential Names in Architecture and Design in the Indian subcontinent
32) Best Modern Architecture & Designing For Luxury Residential Projects In MP Dikshit Patel And Associates
33) Best Office/ Corporate Interiors In Pune Pranav Iyer (Ground 11)
34) Best Healthcare Project Designs In Pune Pranav Iyer (Ground 11)
35) Best Futuristic Architecture For Turnkey Projects In Tirupati District - N-Design
36) Best Luxury Residential Interiors In Pune Pranav Iyer (Ground 11)
37) Most Innovative & Diverse Young Architects HB YB Spaces
38) Highly Recommended Interior Design Studio In Hyderabad Space Edge Interiors
39) Best Bespoke Human-Centric Interior Designer 2024 ID. Komal Sanghavi Vasa (Gesamt Design)
40) Innovative Home Interiors Curated With Exclusive Designing & Space Optimisation For Luxury Apartments In Bangalore Adorn Spazio
41) Architecture & Interior Design Articulating Comfort, Aesthetics & Mindfulness Ar. Deepali Meni
42) Anupama Kundoo Architects - Internationally Renowned Architect, Author & Researcher
43) Best Renowned Social Entrepreneur For Rural Upliftment & Development Ashvinee Kumar (Yogbodhi Pvt Ltd)
44) Best Bespoke Premium Residential Interior Design Studio In Maharashtra RDS Design Studio
45) Most Distinct & Creative Retail & Commercial Projects Designers Om Vastu Consulting Center
46) Best Interior Designers For Turnkey Luxury Residential Projects In Chandigarh The 3P's - Interior Design Studio
47) Best Architect In Jaipur ( Residential & Commercial ) Ar. Sharad Kumar Sharma
48) Best Real Estate Builders, Developers & Constructions White Venture Infratech
49) Most Innovative Modern & Stylish Interior Designers In Jharkhand Deepak Kumar
50) Most Innovative & Artistic Luxury Home Interior Designers In Kolhapur District ID. Shraddha Satpute (Reflections Designers)
51) Most Promising Minimalist & Sustainable Architecture In Bangalore Tessera Architects
52) Best Bespoke Luxury Homes In Architecture & Interior Designing In India Ar. Karthik (SPADES)
53) Most Innovative Interior Designers In Tamil Nadu NK INTERIORS
