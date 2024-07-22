Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Design Awards 2024 (8th Edition)

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 22: Blindwink - India Design Awards 2024, honoured the creative brilliance of Architects & Interior Designers with Ar. Krishna Rao Jaisim & celebrity Amrita Rao as Chief Guest.

Listing The Winners:

1) Most Innovative Architecture & Designing For Commercial & Retail Projects In Chennai - F3 DESIGNS

2) Most Promising Functional & Aesthetic Home Interiors In Hyderabad - The Lotus Studio

3) Innovation & Craftsmanship For Creative Articulation Of Aesthetics & Functionality In Curating Luxury Spaces - Mokshetra Interiors

4) Globally Recognised Architecture & Design Firm For Ultra Luxury Residential, Retail & Hospitality Projects - Rashid Khan Architects Architecture + Design and FK- Enlighten Arch and Interior

5) Most Innovative Green Sustainable Architecture & Design For Luxury Residential & Retail Projects Metricchant Design Attributes Pvt Ltd

6) Luxury Interiors Curated With Exclusive Aesthetics, Functionality & Comfort For Residential Projects Yashas B R (Artyss Design Studio)

7) Internationally Acclaimed Iconic Ancient Indian Temple Architecture, Inlays & Stone Arts Dev Stone Art

8) Most Trusted Construction, Interior & Architecture Firm For Luxury Projects In Bangalore Showy Dream Home Solutions

9) Award Of Design Excellence In Real Estate Speed Infra Developers LLP

10) Best Innovative Business Platform In Infrastructure And Construction Industry Global Infrastructure Business Community - Pallavi Shekar

11) Most Innovative Brand Implementation, Graphics & Signage Company In India ONE AND ONLY BIZ

12) Best Emerging Exterior & Interior Home Design In Karnataka Shree Mahi Developers | Interiors

13) Best - Responsible and Sustainable Designs for Built-Environment Award Ar. Tejaswini Mistri-Kapoor (Inscapes Auroville)

14) Best Bespoke Luxury Interiors Designers For High End Turkey Key Projects In Bangalore MIS Interior

15) Outstanding Architectural Firm for Innovative Designs Studio For Eclectic Architecture India Pvt Ltd

16) Most Creative Home Decor & Designing Company In Bangalore Designs by Esha

17) Best Architect and Interior Design Firm For Hospitality Sector in Odisha Akash Architect & Associates

18) Best Bespoke Neoclassical Architecture & Designing For Hospitality / Restaurant Projects Ar.Sampada Gethe

19) Best Construction & Infrastructure Developers For Corporate & Commercial Projects In Bangalore - Meritus Infrastructure LLP

20) Best Aesthetics & Functional Interiors For Commercial Projects In Tamil Nadu Crown Infrastructure

21) Most Dynamic & Innovative Construction Company In Bangalore RKA Builders

22) Best Standout Timeless Architecture For Luxury Residential Projects In Telangana THE DESIGN

23) Most Promising and Trusted Designing And Turnkey Execution Firm In Surat - Roshan Patel

24) India's Top 10 Premium Door Manufacturers Truewood Door Industries

25) Most Trusted & Customized Human Centric Turnkey Interior Solutions Company In Bangalore HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd

26) Most Elegant Personalized Designing For Luxury Residential Projects In Karnataka Umber Frame Studio

27) IMK Architects - Leading Multidisciplinary Architecture And Design Practice Specialising In Sustainable And Innovative Projects

28) Most Talented Interior Designers For Innovative Articulation of Aesthetics & Functionality In Luxury Space Designing Punam Ambekar Design Studio

29) India's Iconic Architecture & Design Firm 2024 Naren Kuwadekar & Associates

30) Most Promising Interior Designers In Hyderabad Arun Kumar Pemmasani (Combinations)

31) Architecture BRIO - Most Influential Names in Architecture and Design in the Indian subcontinent

32) Best Modern Architecture & Designing For Luxury Residential Projects In MP Dikshit Patel And Associates

33) Best Office/ Corporate Interiors In Pune Pranav Iyer (Ground 11)

34) Best Healthcare Project Designs In Pune Pranav Iyer (Ground 11)

35) Best Futuristic Architecture For Turnkey Projects In Tirupati District - N-Design

36) Best Luxury Residential Interiors In Pune Pranav Iyer (Ground 11)

37) Most Innovative & Diverse Young Architects HB YB Spaces

38) Highly Recommended Interior Design Studio In Hyderabad Space Edge Interiors

39) Best Bespoke Human-Centric Interior Designer 2024 ID. Komal Sanghavi Vasa (Gesamt Design)

40) Innovative Home Interiors Curated With Exclusive Designing & Space Optimisation For Luxury Apartments In Bangalore Adorn Spazio

41) Architecture & Interior Design Articulating Comfort, Aesthetics & Mindfulness Ar. Deepali Meni

42) Anupama Kundoo Architects - Internationally Renowned Architect, Author & Researcher

43) Best Renowned Social Entrepreneur For Rural Upliftment & Development Ashvinee Kumar (Yogbodhi Pvt Ltd)

44) Best Bespoke Premium Residential Interior Design Studio In Maharashtra RDS Design Studio

45) Most Distinct & Creative Retail & Commercial Projects Designers Om Vastu Consulting Center

46) Best Interior Designers For Turnkey Luxury Residential Projects In Chandigarh The 3P's - Interior Design Studio

47) Best Architect In Jaipur ( Residential & Commercial ) Ar. Sharad Kumar Sharma

48) Best Real Estate Builders, Developers & Constructions White Venture Infratech

49) Most Innovative Modern & Stylish Interior Designers In Jharkhand Deepak Kumar

50) Most Innovative & Artistic Luxury Home Interior Designers In Kolhapur District ID. Shraddha Satpute (Reflections Designers)

51) Most Promising Minimalist & Sustainable Architecture In Bangalore Tessera Architects

52) Best Bespoke Luxury Homes In Architecture & Interior Designing In India Ar. Karthik (SPADES)

53) Most Innovative Interior Designers In Tamil Nadu NK INTERIORS

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor