Blingvine updates Bridal Jewellery Collection with fan-favourite statement necklace sets

Blingvine, the online fashion jewellery brand has launched their new bridal jewellery collection this wedding season. The key highlight of this collection is their . Blingvine's necklace sets have always received a lot of love and appreciation and in this wedding season the brand is counting on this reputation for their new collection.

After the gruelling few years of zoom weddings and invitation protocols, this year's wedding season is set to be one of the biggest wedding seasons in recent times. In the entire scope of planning and decision-making associated with a big fat Indian wedding, the selection of attires for pre, post & wedding events is one of the most important things. In the realm of jewellery decisions, the fashion jewellery brand, Blingvine has taken over the hearts of most women, be it the celebrities, their stylists, brides or their guests. Each year, as the shadi season comes knocking, masses are seen docking at the Blingvine online store. Customers take inspiration from celebrities that have adorned Blingvine jewellery on various occasions and create their own distinct wedding looks with the statement necklace sets of the brand.

One such customer is Priyanu, who captured the attention of everyone at her Mehendi Ceremony by adorning herself with a Meenakari Choker Set. The bridal look took its inspiration from the fashion choices of the Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash and the popular influencer, Mrunal Panchal. Both these personalities wore a BlingvineMeenakari Choker Set which was a direct inspiration for Priyanu, who found the necklace style appealing, recreating a similar, yet distinct style of her own. The meenakari chokers are statement necklace sets that bring with them a burst of traditional colours to any event.

Another such fashion inspiration was drawn by Meher, a customer who took the creative look of 'Great Grand Masti' star, Shraddha Das, and made it her own. The multilingual celebrity adorned herself with a bright green pearl choker for a photo shoot, which garnered the attention of Meher. In the process of creating attire for a wedding she was planning to attend, Meher decided to take a look at the She ended up choosing a similar pearl necklace set with a classic pearl appearance and looser fit in accordance with her wedding attire.

Blingvine jewellery has been a source of inspiration and appreciation for celebrity stylists as well as customers. While speaking about the recent trends, Blingvine's co-founder Garima Singh said, "One clear trend that we're seeing is that, for traditional Indian weddings, women often gravitate towards meenakari or pearl necklace sets with colourful designs. Those who are opting for a western or theme wedding tend to find American Diamond or Austrian Crystal necklace sets more appealing." She added further, "These days girls are not afraid to experiment with jewellery choices and we're seeing that everyone doesn't want to opt for the traditional gold or gold-plated jewellery. The demand for new styles such as enamel, mother of pearl jewellery and colored stones also picks up during the wedding season both for gifting and self-use purposes."

Various Blingvine customers seem to take such a route of selecting their wedding jewellery. For instance, Divya, another Blingvine customer, chose to wear an enamel meenakari statement necklace set to attend a traditional Gujarati wedding, while other customers like Lavita and Dr Shine, both brides, picked out gorgeous pearl necklace sets for their Christian weddings. For weddings with a unique theme, women tend to style themselves with diamond and crystal jewellery. Often brides and wedding guests take inspiration from celebrity fashionistas such as 'Mardaani' star Avneet Kaur, influencer Ashi Khanna, Sonal Chauhan from 'Jannat' and popular dancer Pooja Sawant. On various occasions, these celebrities and their stylists have created a striking look with Blingvine jewellery that is perfect for the modern and thematic wedding trend.

In celebration of the festive comeback of the shadi season, Blingvine has high hopes from its with fan-favourite Statement Necklace Sets. With its affordable and versatile range of premium quality jewellery, there's something for every bride and her guests.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor