Blink and You'll Miss it: Sting Energy Drops a 2-second ad with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

New Delhi [India], December 11: Sting Energy with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team has launched another high-energy ad that treats speed as both its story and its format. Centred around a tight two-second edit, the film borrows the instinct, reflexes and precision of an F1 pit stop to capture Sting's jolt of energy in the blink of an eye.

The creative idea is simple: fast just got faster!

Early reactions have been buzzing, with viewers calling out the blink-and-miss pace, the F1-inspired cut and the way the film mirrors how they scroll - fast, instinctive and non-stop. Social chatter reflects a mix of surprise and excitement, with many rewatching the ad just to catch every detail packed into those two seconds.

In an era where every second counts, Sting Energy leans into format innovation with one of its sharpest, shortest pieces of communication yet. With this launch, the brand is experimenting with a bold, format-breaking approach.

