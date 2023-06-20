BLS International Signs Visa Outsourcing Agreement with Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 20: BLS International, a trusted global tech-enabled services partner, has entered into a significant visa outsourcing agreement with the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi. The agreement aims to streamline the visa application process and enhance the overall experience for applicants. Earlier this year, BLS International effectively secured three new contracts with the Italian government in Singapore, Senegal, and Russia. With the recent addition of the Italian mission in Abu Dhabi, BLS International now collaborates with four Italian missions worldwide, significantly expanding its footprint.

The Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi has chosen BLS International as its preferred partner for visa processing services due to the company's expertise and commitment to delivering efficient and reliable solutions. BLS International, with its extensive experience in handling visa and consular services, is well-equipped to manage the growing demand for Italian visas in the region.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to partner with the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi and provide our best-in-class visa outsourcing services. This agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions to our esteemed clients. We are confident that our advanced technology platforms and dedicated workforce will ensure a seamless and hassle-free visa application process for applicants."

With its strong global presence and advanced visa processing systems, BLS International is committed to ensuring a smooth and efficient visa application journey. The company leverages cutting-edge technologies, including AI-driven platforms and data privacy measures, to ensure the highest levels of security and accuracy in the visa processing ecosystem.

The collaboration between BLS International and the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi will provide applicants with a range of convenient services. This includes easy-to-access application centers, flexible appointment scheduling, and real-time tracking of application status.

BLS International has a proven track record in providing visa outsourcing services to various diplomatic missions and governments worldwide. The company's dedication to operational excellence and customer-centric approach has earned it a reputation for delivering high-quality and reliable services.

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domains of visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company has been named one of "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, one of the "Best under a Billion' companies by Forbes Asia, and one of "Fortune India's Next 500 Companies."

The company collaborates with more than 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates, and employs technology and processes that ensure data security. The company has a worldwide presence of over 27,000 centers with over 20,000 employees and associates. To date, BLS has processed over 62 million applications worldwide.

BLS International is certified with CMMI DEV V2.0 and SVC V2.0, along with ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems, ISO 27001:2013 for information security management systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems; ISO/ IEC 45001:2018 for occupational safety and health, ISO / IEC 20000-1:2011 for IT service management, ISO 26000:2010 for social responsibility, ISO 23026:2015 for system engineering and management requirements, ISO/IEC 28000:2017 for Supply Chain Management System; ISO/IEC 27002: 2013 for Management of Information Security; ISO 31000: 2018 for Risk Management; ISO 27001:2013 for risk management.

BLS International is the only publicly traded company in this sector, with operations in 60 plus countries. BSE: 540073; NSE: BLS; MSE: BLS.

For more information, please visit website www.blsinternational.com.

