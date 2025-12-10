Blue Cloud Softech Shares Surge 10.5% as Company Advances AIS ANYWHERE Acquisition and Secures ₹110-Crore U.S. AI Contract

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL), a global provider of AI-driven enterprise solutions, saw its shares jump 10.51% on Wednesday, rising to ₹26.50 from the previous close of ₹23.98, amid heavy trading volume. The stock has gained 77.3% from its 52-week low of ₹14.95 and remains well below its 52-week high of ₹72.20. Over the past three years, BCSSL has delivered multibagger returns exceeding 260%, supported by strong financial metrics including a 20x PE ratio, 45% ROE, 37% ROCE, and a market capitalization of over ₹1,100 crore.

Founded in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has evolved into a premier global technology company with operations across more than 10 countries. BCSSL specializes in Defence, cybersecurity and enterprise digital transformation, delivering secure, scalable and AI-enhanced solutions customized for mission-critical industries. The company continues to invest heavily in next-generation platforms to support future-ready digital operations.

BCSSL announced that it is moving ahead with its acquisition of AIS ANYWHERE, having received in-principle stock exchange approval for a preferential allotment of 31,68,00,000 equity shares of Re. 1 each, priced at not less than ₹23.06 per share. The allotment, to be finalized at the Board Meeting scheduled for December 10, 2025, will be issued to Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda and Siraj Holdings LLC.

In parallel, BCSSL has secured a major international order from Stratos Forge Inc, a U.S.-based AI innovator, valued at approximately ₹110.08 crore. The contract covers full-scale Data Annotation and AI Training Services, following a successful pilot phase that achieved 96.68% accuracy. BCSSL will execute the project using its in-house and Centre of Excellence (CoE) infrastructure, leveraging advanced methodologies such as Active Learning and Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) architectures to support complex multimodal data requirements.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor