Blue Dart’s Dart Plus service rebranded as Bharat Dart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Logistics and courier services firm Blue Dart Express on Wednesday announced it has rebranded its Dart Plus service. It will now be called Bharat Dart.

The company Blue Dart Express said the rebranding was done as part of its commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat.

Interestingly, the rebranding comes amid the India versus Bharat debate that sparked in our country after President Droupadi Murmu’s invitation for the G20 dinner to invitees read President of Bharat, followed by Bharat written on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nameplate during the G20 Summit.

“Blue Dart's decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers,” Blu Dart Express said in a release.

Blue Dart provides services worldwide.

“Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to elevate our capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience,” Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart said.

