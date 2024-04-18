Blueheights Aviation Offers New Packages For Chardham Yatra By Helicopter

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], April 18: Blueheights Aviation has introduced its helicopter tour services, 'Chardham Yatra by Helicopter' and 'Do Dham Yatra by Helicopter'. The first package provides services for a 5-night, 6-day helicopter package for the Char Dham Yatra. At the same time, there are 2-night and 3-day packages for the Do Dham Yatra. The Best Chardham Yatra by Helicopter covers the four primary Dhams of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The Char Dham Yatra helicopter price will be 1,99,000 per person, and expenses will be covered. Also, for the Do Dham Yatra, the package includes 1,35,000 per person with VIP Darshans at both temples.

Helicopter Services for Char Dham Yatra

Religious enthusiasts highly seek the Chardham Yatra. The pilgrimage, considered one of the holiest, allows devotees to pay homage to Hindu Lords. Blueheights Aviation provides the appropriate knowledge about Char Dham and its relevance through expert guides. The package includes travellers taking advantage of a complimentary stay in Dehradun on the day of arrival. Breakfast and dinner will be served. Four nights of lodging were offered, with one night spent at each Dham. Additionally, Badrinath and Kedarnath can be reached by charter aircraft. Also, vegetarian Jain food options and airport and hotel transfers at Dehradun are available.

Helicopter Services for Do Dham Yatra

Among the four Dhams, Kedarnath and Badrinath hold paramount significance as the abodes of Lord Shiva and Vishnu, respectively. Blueheights Aviation offers a 2-night and 3-day tour by helicopter package. On 1st Night, Dehradun has complementary accommodation with dinner and breakfast. On the 2nd Night, accommodation at Do Dham's is shared only with all meals. Local Sightseeing with the guides at both destinations. Local Support and required transportation at both Dhams.

About Blueheights Aviation

Blueheights Aviation is a private limited business entity registered to provide Char Dham and Do Dham Yatra by air services. Established in 2018, the company was founded by experts with over 15 years of expertise in the aviation and airline industries. In 2018, entrepreneur Rajesh Singh introduced the idea of providing world-class aviation services, such as premium charter helicopters, Kedarnath Badrinath by helicopter, Char Dham Yatra by helicopter from Dehradun, air ambulances, charter planes and the list goes on. The company has access to wide range of aircraft from which one can choose the plane according to the preference. The 24*7 customer support ensures a seamless flight experience for every Yatra. From dedicated ground handling personnel to seamless logistics management. It also offers personalised assistance to ensure every traveller has a smooth and memorable pilgrimage experience.

For more information, Visit - https://www.blueheightaviation.com/dodham-yatra-by-helicopter

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor