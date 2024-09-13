BlueRose Publishers Announces the Release of “Universal Money Codes Book” by Dr. Waikhom Roshni Devi

Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 13: Author Dr Waikhom Roshni Devi proudly announce the release of the publication with BlueRose Publishers. The book was last released at the World Book Fair 2024, where BlueRose Publishers gave an opportunity to showcase her work at the event. It has been a great platform to interact with people and their lives and how they can be cherished. The Book UNIVERSAL MONEY CODES is a book for all readers for their own Prosperity and human being wellness.

Inner work involves transforming oneself rather than altering external circumstances. It entails mastering your thoughts, feelings, beliefs, and actions to create a more harmonious and joyous life. This process requires internal changes to avoid being triggered by others or specific situations and overcome negative thoughts and past hurts. Additionally, it necessitates taking actions that align with your true self, regardless of external circumstances.

“Universal Money Codes” is Dr. Waikhom Roshni Devi's second book, following the successful release of her first book, “Divine Healing Codes Book,” in 2022. This new book delves into the energy of money and how to connect with and attract it into one’s life. The book offers money-light codes and mantras as tools for readers to tap into divine abundance energy and manifest wealth and prosperity.

The book provides money light codes for various currency symbols used worldwide, making it a valuable resource for energy healers and light workers. These codes and mantras help resolve financial issues by removing financial blockages and karmic debts. Readers will learn how to raise their money energy to match the currency they use daily, attracting financial abundance and leading a fulfilled life.

Dr. Waikhom Roshni Devi, 38, hails from Wangbal Lamboithong Leikai, Thoubal District in Manipur, India. A highly accomplished teacher and energy healer, Waikhom Roshni Devi holds an MCA (Gold Medalist), a B.Ed, and a Ph.D. Her spiritual qualifications include being a Light Language Energy Channeller, Money Reiki Grandmaster, and Tarot Card Reader.

Dr. Waikhom Roshni Devi began her career as a school teacher, but after earning her first doctorate, she explored deeper truths of life and transitioned into energy healing. Her journey from healing chronic diseases to relieving mental and emotional wounds has made her a guide and healer to many. Her YouTube channel, “Divine Roshni,” features various energy healing videos aimed at improving overall well-being and freeing individuals from bondages that hinder true happiness.

Message from the Author: “Feeling elated to have published the book. It means a lot to as the book is divinely guided. Bringing all those divinely guided wisdom into this book. It’s authentic knowledge provided by the divine creator. My connection with the divine became so strong that my intuition guided me to write a book where all divinely guided knowledge and healing methods needed to be recorded and shared with the world,” says Dr Waikhom Roshni Devi.

Impact and Vision Dr Waikhom Roshni Devi has been providing light language energy healing services to clients worldwide, addressing issues related to financial struggles and karmic debts. Her book aims to help individuals break free from financial blockages through easy-to-understand methods.

Future Works Dr. Waikhom Roshni Devi continues to teach and provide spiritual guidance globally. She has started working on her next book, focusing on breaking free from dark forces and achieving spiritual growth.

Words of Wisdom: “Trust your intuition and work on your creative ideas. Self-motivation is the best way to get divine support. Develop curiosity within yourself to explore and unlock the hidden truth and power of the universe. Put heart and soul into achieving your goals,” advises Dr Waikhom Roshni Devi.

Learn More To know more about Dr. Waikhom Roshni Devi and her energy healing services, visit her website, www.divineroshni.com and subscribe to her YouTube channel, “Divine Roshni,” for free energy healing videos.

