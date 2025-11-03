BMIC 2025 Day 2: Team DRX Tops the Leaderboard Ahead of Grand Finals in Delhi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 3: Day 2 of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INTERNATIONAL CUP (BMIC) 2025 delivered another day of world-class Esports action at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, as top teams from India, Korea, and Japan battled fiercely to gain an edge ahead of the grand finale. Team DRX continued their dominant run, maintaining the top position with 110 points, while M4 AND NBE surged ahead through clutch finishes and aggressive plays to stay in close contention.

Day 2 also saw dramatic shifts on the leaderboard as strategies evolved, and international rivalries came alive. Teams experimented with new drop locations, dynamic rotations, and high-risk engagements that kept the competition unpredictable from start to finish

Squads from Korea and Japan showcased exceptional coordination and discipline, pushing Indian teams to elevate their tactics and decision-making under pressure. The exchange of playstyles created an electric mix of aggression and precision rarely seen on a single stage. Each match reinforced the spirit of international competition that defines BMIC, where talent, strategy, and composure converge to deliver Esports at its absolute peak.

With just one day remaining before the crowning of the first-ever BMIC champion, intensity levels soared as every match tested the teams' endurance, adaptability, and tactical brilliance. The intense battles had fans on the edge of their seats, with every round proving decisive in the race toward the Rs 1 Crore prize pool, the BMIC title, and two coveted slots at the Global Championship 2025.

Over the past two days, fans have been treated to world-class gameplay, high-pressure finishes, and unforgettable highlights as 16 elite teams showcase their adaptability across different maps and strategies. The international lineup has added a new dimension of excitement and unpredictability to the tournament.

The atmosphere inside Yashobhoomi was electric, with passionate fans filling the stands, cheering for their favorite squads, and participating in immersive fan zones and live creator interactions.

The BMIC continues to mark a defining step in India's Esports journey, bridging competitive excellence with global collaboration. As players gain exposure against international opponents, the tournament underscores KRAFTON's vision of building pathways from local dominance to global recognition.

Expect intense duels, surprising turnarounds, and championship-defining plays as the battle for international glory reaches its climax on November 2.

