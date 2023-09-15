BML Munjal University Launches School of Liberal Studies to Cultivate Ethical and Interdisciplinary Thinkers

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 15: BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group Initiative, has launched the School of Liberal Studies (SoLS) with an aim to equip students with multi-disciplinary training. This transformative programme has an interdisciplinary foundation that spans natural sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities. The curriculum fosters not just understanding but also empowers students to find solutions that are ethical and empathetic.

The inception of SoLS is rooted in the BMU’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals, equipped not only with inter-disciplinary training but also with the skills to navigate complex societal issues. The four-year undergraduate programme is designed to train students to think critically, creatively, and compassionately.

In a statement, Prof. Arindam Banerjee, Professor and Vice Dean, SoLS said, “Apart from imparting critical knowledge and skills, the School of Liberal Studies aims to transform students into lifelong learners so that they wholesomely comprehend complex challenges in the contemporary world and can build just and empathetic solutions for the society.”

He further added, “Moreover, the programme is designed to address multifaceted challenges such as climate change, artificial intelligence, social inequality, and more, through an innovative and integrated curriculum.”

SoLS offers a four-year B.A. (Hons) degree with an optional exit point in the third year. Students are empowered to shape their academic journey, guided by faculty mentors and career counsellors. Students can choose from six majors, selecting their major in the second year. Initial semesters involve foundational courses (FCs) and electives, followed by focused major and minor coursework in the second and third year. The final year emphasizes individual research, internships, and vocational training. Elective options are open across BMU's other four schools. This programme centres on interdisciplinary FCs, introducing students to Liberal Arts principles and fostering lifelong learning. Notable FCs include Writing Seminar, South Asia in Global History, Reason and Logic, Self and Identity, Sociology, Economics, Data Literacy, and History of Science. Major courses commence in the third semester, with a capstone research course in the third year and an extensive research dissertation in the fourth year.

BMU prides itself on its esteemed faculty, boasting a rich tapestry of academic and professional experiences. Prof. Arindam Banerjee, Vice Dean, has extensive expertise in the areas of agrarian development and the global food crisis. Other notable faculty members include Dr Anandini Dar, who has focused on children's rights and migration, Dr Kit Patrick, a philosopher with a keen interest in ancient Indian history, and Dr Idrees Kanth, an expert in Modern South Asian History.

SoLS aligns itself with the larger goals of the BMU to create perceptive, capable and ethical leadership in society. To learn more about the programme or apply, interested students can visit the BMU website or contact the admissions office.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning, and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and Ph.D. at the postgraduate level.

For more details, log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

