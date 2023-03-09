BMW India appoints Varsha Autohaus as its Dealer Partner in Mangaluru

BMW India announced the opening of Varsha Autohaus dealership in Mangaluru, Karnataka. The dealership offers immersive sales, service and brand experience along with access to BMW Premium Selection (BPS) - the used car division of BMW Group India. The fully-fledged facility is located at Survey No.27/-16P4, Near Kannur Old Check Post, Mangaluru, Karnataka 575007. The dealership is headed by Kapil Kanuri, Dealer Principal, Varsha Autohaus. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "As part of our vision for sustainable growth, BMW India is committed towards the development of a robust BMW dealer network of international standards at all important commercial centers across the country. Mangaluru is one of the fastest growing non-metro cities in South India and will play an important role in BMW's market offensive in India. With the launch of Varsha Autohaus, we will continue to set new standards in the luxury car market in the region and provide high quality services to our customers and prospects in Mangaluru and the Karnataka region." Kapil Kanuri, Dealer Principal, Varsha Autohaus said, "We are delighted to represent BMW India in Mangaluru. Varsha Autohaus reflects our commitment to offer ultimate luxury experience to our clientele and further tap the growing luxury automobile market in the region. Situated at a prime location and equipped with the latest technologies, this facility will play an instrumental role in creating an unrivalled sales and service experience for our discerning customers." Strategically located, the new 'Fully Fledged' facility is spread over 33,400 sq ft, the new dealership has an ultra-modern showroom integrated with an after-sales service facility featuring service bays and a spare parts inventory. The showroom can display four cars and the workshop is equipped with eight service bays that can service up to 20 cars per day. The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection is showcased for automotive enthusiasts. The facility also has installed a 24 kw DC Charger for charging of BEV Vehicles in its parking area. An interactive Emotional Virtual Experience (EVE) - A seamless journey integrating online and offline touchpoints along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. Further, the lounge offers a relaxed ambience to enjoy a cup of the finest brewed coffee and discuss various aspects of owing a BMW vehicle with sales consultants. A range of individual and attractive financing options are through BMW India Financial Services available for new and used cars. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers' needs and future plans. Customers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps. As with every other BMW dealership, Varsha Autohaus has provided its staff intense training to ensure customers receive best-in-class pre and post sales ownership experience. A team of sales and service engineers have also been trained at the state-of-the-art BMW Group India Training Center in Gurugram, Haryana. The facility diligently follows comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, display vehicles and workstations.

Internet: www.bmw.inFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindiaTwitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindiaYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindiaInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official #BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor