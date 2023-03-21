BMW Motorrad India appoints Gallops Motorrad as its new dealer partner in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 21 (/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad appoints Gallops Motorrad as its new dealer partner in Surat, Gujarat. Gallops Motorrad now represents BMW Motorrad in Ahmedabad and Surat. The dealership facility is located at G/4 and G/5, The Lenora, Vesu, Majura, Surat, Gujarat. The dealership is headed by Tanuj Pugalia, Dealer Principal, Gallops Motorrad.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad delivers a promise not only of outstanding products, but also of outstanding moments for a lifetime. Our ultimate riding machines are designed for all kinds of riding enthusiasts. We are thrilled to appoint our trusted partner Gallops Motorrad as our new dealer in Surat. The new facility will play an instrumental role in offering an unparalleled experience to our community of riders in the region."

Tanuj Pugalia, Dealer Principal, Gallops Motorrad said, "We take great pride in our long-term relationship with BMW Motorrad and are thrilled to extend our operations to Surat. We are excited to tap the increasing potential in Gujarat market. The launch Gallops Motorrad dealership in Surat will offer unrivalled sales, aftersales experience to riding enthusiasts. Further, our focus will be on building a strong riding community, celebrating love for riding, going to places unexplored and to 'Make Life a Ride'."

The dealership facility is spread across 2,000 sq.ft. The showroom showcases 9 motorcycles, a customer lounge, cafe and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and lifestyle merchandise. The aftersales facility has 3 mechcal bays for complete vehicle service. Gallops Motorrad delivers international standards of sales, service, spare parts and business systems in all processes to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre and post-sales ownership experience.

